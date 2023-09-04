Broncos OL Garett Bolles Highlights Recovery From 2022 Season-Ending Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and current Denver Broncos offensive lineman Garett Bolles showed off his path to recovery from a season-ending injury in the 2022 NFL season.

In October 2022, Bolles suffered a broken leg that caused him to miss the remainder of Denver’s season.

RELATED: Former Ute Garett Bolles Signs Four-Year Contract Extension With Denver Broncos

On Sunday, September 3, the former Utah standout shared a social media video highlighting his injury, recovery, and path back to the field for the 2023 season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garett Bolles (@gbolles72)

On October 6, 2022, Bolles and the Broncos suffered a 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football.

The former Ute was carted off the field after suffering a broken leg in the fourth quarter.

Coach Hackett announced that LT @gbolles72 and CB @realronalddarby will miss the remainder of the season. Join us in wishing them a speedy recovery. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tE8ZoMPAbw — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 7, 2022

A day later, the Broncos announced that Bolles would miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

The Broncos ended the season with a 5-12 record.

This year, Denver posted a 1-2 record in the preseason. Bolles played in the first two exhibition games before sitting out the preseason finale.

The Broncos kick off the 2023 regular season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS.

About Garett Bolles

Prior to his time in the NFL, Bolles was a standout player at Westlake High, Snow College, and the University of Utah.

In 2017, the Broncos selected Bolles with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Before the 2020 season, the former Ute signed a four-year contract extension with the Broncos. Bolles’ deal was worth nearly $70 million. Following some early struggles with penalties to start his NFL career, Bolles has become a star offensive lineman for the Broncos.

Previously, Bolles had only missed four games during his NFL career.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland