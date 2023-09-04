Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #36 Ben Poquette

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 36 is forward Ben Poquette.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Ben Poquette’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 36 – Ben Poquette

Acquired by the Jazz ahead of their move to Utah, Poquette was a key piece in the team’s frontcourt during their early years at the Salt Palace.

Tasked with replacing Rich Kelly in the rotation, Poquette was a steady presence averaging 9.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in nearly 30 minutes per game.

Over four seasons Poquette established himself as a reliable, albeit undersized big man as the Jazz found a foothold in their new hometown.

In need of money, the Jazz sold Poquette to the Cleveland Cavaliers after averaging 11 points and 6.9 rebounds during the 1982-83 season.

At the time he left the Jazz, Poquette was the organization’s all-time leading rim protector with 517 blocked shots.

To this day, Poquette ranks ninth all-time in total blocked shots with the Jazz, and fifth in blocks per game at 1.6.

