On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #36 Ben Poquette

Sep 4, 2023, 11:55 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 36 is forward Ben Poquette.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Ben Poquette’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 36 – Ben Poquette

Acquired by the Jazz ahead of their move to Utah, Poquette was a key piece in the team’s frontcourt during their early years at the Salt Palace.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Tasked with replacing Rich Kelly in the rotation, Poquette was a steady presence averaging 9.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in nearly 30 minutes per game.

Over four seasons Poquette established himself as a reliable, albeit undersized big man as the Jazz found a foothold in their new hometown.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

In need of money, the Jazz sold Poquette to the Cleveland Cavaliers after averaging 11 points and 6.9 rebounds during the 1982-83 season.

At the time he left the Jazz, Poquette was the organization’s all-time leading rim protector with 517 blocked shots.

To this day, Poquette ranks ninth all-time in total blocked shots with the Jazz, and fifth in blocks per game at 1.6.

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Baylor Will Be Without Starting Quarterback Against Utah Football

Opening weekend was rough for the Baylor Bears against Texas State and it could potentially trickle into week two against Utah football.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State’s Abraham Williams Earns Big Sky Honor For Week 1 Performance

Weber State's Abraham Williams received Big Sky Special Teams Player of the Week honors following his play in the Wildcats' season opener.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Depth Chart Vs. Baylor Bears

Utah football is on the road in week two and released their projected depth chart as they prepare to take on the Baylor Bears.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Punter Ryan Rehkow Earns Big 12 Player Of The Week

BYU punter gives the Cougars their first player of the week recognition.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Broncos OL Garett Bolles Highlights Recovery From 2022 Season-Ending Injury

Denver offensive lineman Garett Bolles showed off his path to recovery from a season-ending injury in the 2022 NFL season.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Unveils New Navy Blue Helmet For Southern Utah Game

BYU football will be wearing navy blue again when the Thunderbirds roll into town.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #36 Ben Poquette