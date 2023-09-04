Utah Football Depth Chart Vs. Baylor Bears

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is on the road in week two and released their projected depth chart as they prepare to head to Waco, Texas to take on the Baylor Bears.

Utah’s projected starting lineup contains four freshmen, seven sophomores, 14 juniors, and seven seniors.

Like last week, Cam Rising is listed as QB1, however, questions will continue to surround whether or not that means he actually starts. In the case of the home opener with Florida last week, Rising was listed as the starter, but backups Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson led the charge.

Breaking Down Utah Football’s Week 2 Depth Chart

Offensively, Thomas Yassmin and Brant Kuithe hold down the tight end position. Money Parks, Devaughn Vele, Mycah Pittman, and Mikey Matthews are the starting wide receivers while Ja’Quinden Jackson is running back number one.

The Utes also have playmakers for days on the defensive side of the ball from the trenches to the secondary in 2023.

Connor O’Toole, Junior Tafuna, Keanu Tanuvasa, and Van Fillinger make up the defensive line. They are backed up by Karene Reid, Levani Damuni, and Lander Barton who make up the linebacker core.

In the secondary, it’s JaTravis Broughton, Zemaiah Vaughn, Tao Johnson, Cole Bishop, and Sione Vaki.

Who Will Be Back In Action For The Utes?

Last week against the Gators, the Utes were without eight to 10 of their regular starters according to head coach Kyle Whittingham.

While all eyes were on whether or not Rising would play, there were other notable players sitting that included tight end Brant Kuithe, center Johnny Maea, and defensive tackle Junior Tafuna among others. Additionally, Utah had one injury in the game- linebacker Karene Reid exited and did not return due to an undisclosed head injury.

Despite the fact things went pretty well for Utah in their opener with lots of starting talent sitting, it only makes sense to want as many of those guys back as soon as possible.

