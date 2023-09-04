On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Denver man killed in ATV crash at southern Utah state park

Sep 4, 2023, 12:42 PM | Updated: 12:49 pm

A 23-year-old Colorado man was killed in an ATV crash at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park near Kana...

A 23-year-old Colorado man was killed in an ATV crash at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park near Kanab on Saturday. (Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park)

(Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


KSL.com

KANAB, Utah — A Colorado man was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park on Saturday, according to park officials.

Abel Ocampo, 23, of Denver, was camping at the park with friends and family. Ocampo was driving a rented ATV in sand dunes just after 4 p.m. when he lost control and rolled, according to a state park new release.

Bystanders attempted to extract Ocampo from the overturned vehicle and called for help. First responders attempted life-saving measures but Ocampo was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger of the ATV sustained minor injuries, and a witness who helped lift the ATV suffered leg injuries and was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Officials said Ocampo was not wearing a helmet or seat belt at the time of the crash, but said the incident is still under investigation.

“The Utah Division of State Parks would like to extend our condolences to Abel Ocampo’s family and friends,” the news release said. “We would also like to thank the agencies and individuals who swiftly responded to the incident.”

The division encouraged people to take precautions while recreating outside during the holiday.

Here are some tips for safe recreation, according to the Utah Division of State Parks:

  • Always recreate with a buddy.
  • Wear your life jacket and helmet.
  • Let somebody know where you are going and when to expect your return.
  • Check weather conditions and water temperatures.
  • Use alcohol responsibly, and never drink while driving an off-highway vehicle, operating a boat, or participating in potentially dangerous activities.
  • Pack appropriate gear for your activity and stay hydrated while outdoors.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Crews work to repair U.S. Highway 6 in Carbon County on Sept. 4, 2023. (UDOT)...

Josh Ellis

UDOT working to open US 6 with temporary gravel road for Labor Day traffic

As Labor Day weekend comes to an end, UDOT is working to reopen U.S. Highway 6 following a major mudslide. 

13 hours ago

(Provo Fire & Rescue)...

Matt Brooks, KSL.com

3 injured when SUV crashes into Provo apartment building

Three people were injured when an SUV crashed into an apartment building in Provo on Sunday afternoon, the Provo fire department said.

13 hours ago

An artist's interpretation of the "Sphere of Light" that will be in Lehi, Utah. (KSL TV)...

Carole Mikita

Arabic calligraphy meets stained glass art to create the ‘Sphere of Light’

An artist from Kuwait has traveled to Utah to work on what will become the largest stained glass art creation in the world.

2 days ago

police lights...

Michael Houck

Teenager with history of fleeing from police rams two patrol cars, police say

A teenager is accused of ramming two police vehicles as officers were serving a search warrant, police say.

2 days ago

Wet muddy ground...

Brianna Chavez

Burning Man attendees stuck, try to leave after muddy conditions force shelter-in-place

A muddy mess in the desert for thousands of people attending the annual Burning Man event in northwest Nevada.

2 days ago

File photo...

Michael Houck

Woman flown to hospital after falling near Lake Blanch

A 50-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after falling in the Lake Blanch area Sunday morning, police say.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Denver man killed in ATV crash at southern Utah state park