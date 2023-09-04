On The Site:
Weber State's Abraham Williams Earns Big Sky Honor For Week 1 Performance

Sep 4, 2023, 12:34 PM

SALT LAKE CITYWeber State‘s Abraham Williams received Big Sky Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors following his performance in the Wildcats’ 2023 season opener.

Weber State’s Abraham Williams Earns Big Sky Honor

The Wildcats hosted the Central Washington Wildcats at Elizabeth Dee Shaw Stewart Stadium on Thursday, August 31.

Williams had a standout performance in Weber State‘s victory over Central Washington.

During the Wildcats’ win, Williams returned two kickoffs for a total of 116 yards, including one for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Williams also recorded three total tackles and one solo tackle on defense.

RELATED: Big Sky Conference Unveils 2023 Football Preseason Polls

Weber State beats Central Washington in Week 1

Weber State blew out Central Washington, 35-10

After a close first half, the Wildcats used a big third quarter to propel themselves to a season-opening victory.

Weber State struck first and opened the contest with a 7-0 lead after Kylan Weisser connected with Jayleen Record for a seven-yard touchdown at the 12:04 mark of the first quarter.

After the purple Wildcats’ score, Central Washington tied things up with a touchdown with 3:14 left in the opening quarter.

Weber State immediately responded as Williams returned the subsequent kickoff 100 yards for a Wildcats touchdown. Williams’ return put the Wildcats in front of the visitors, 14-7, with 3:02 to go in the quarter. Weber State never looked back.

Weber State was held scoreless in the second quarter and Central Washington cut into the home team’s lead with a field goal three seconds before halftime.

After the break, Weber State went to work and scored 21 unanswered points to take complete control of the contest. With 10:40 left in the third quarter, Dmon Bankston crossed the goal line to make it 21-10 Weber State. Three and a half minutes later, Bankston burst for a 66-yard touchdown to push Weber State’s advantage to 28-10.

Near the end of the quarter, Kris Jackson powered his way into the end zone for a one-yard score and a 35-10 Weber State lead.

Both teams were scoreless in the final quarter and Weber State coasted to a season-opening victory.

Weissler finished the game 12/21 passing for 116 yards and one touchdown. Bankston ran the ball 13 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson added six carries for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Up Next For Weber State Football

With the win, the Wildcats opened their 2023 campaign with a 1-0 record.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Weber State’s next game is on the road against the Northern Iowa Panthers. The Panthers will host the Wildcats at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Saturday, September 9 at 3 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and 103.1 FM.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

