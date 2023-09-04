On The Site:
BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Southern Utah Week

Sep 4, 2023, 1:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The week two BYU football depth chart lacks much change from the previous week.

As the Cougars gear up to host Southern Utah for only the second meeting of all time, the only changes to this week’s depth chart are at kicker.

Last week, BYU had OR listed between Will Ferrin and Matthias Dunn. Everything else remains the same.

BYU faces Southern Utah on Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN+ and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM). Extended radio pregame coverage begins at 9 a.m. on KSL.

Some of the big questions surrounding BYU’s depth chart will be the availability of wide receivers Keanu Hill and Kody Epps.

Both returning veteran pass-catchers went through warmups on Saturday night but didn’t play against Sam Houston. They continue to be listed on this week’s depth chart.

BYU Football Depth Chart: Southern Utah Week

Here’s how BYU’s personnel will stack up against the Thunderbirds from Cedar City.

Quarterback

Kedon Slovis

Jake Retzlaff

Cade Fennegan

Running Back

Aidan Robbins

Deion Smith

LJ Martin

Wide Receiver

Kody Epps

-OR- Parker Kingston

-OR- Jojo Phillips

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts

-OR- Darius Lassiter

Wide Receiver

Keanu Hill

-OR- Keelan Marion

Tight End

Isaac Rex

Mata’ava Ta’ase

Jackson Bowers

Fullback

Mason Fakahua

Ray Paulo

Left Tackle

Kingsley Suamataia

Simi Moala

Left Guard

Weylin Lapuaho

-OR- Ian Fitzgerald

Center

Paul Maile

-OR- Connor Pay

Peter Falaniko

Right Guard

Connor Pay

-OR- Paul Maile

Tyler Little

Right Tackle

Caleb Etienne

-OR- Brayden Keim

DEFENSE

Strong Edge

Tyler Batty

Blake Mangelson

Bodie Schoonover

Nose

Atunaisa Mahe

-OR- Caden Haws

Joshua Singh

Tackle

Jackson Cravens

John Nelson

David Latu

Outside Edge

Isaiah Bagnah

Michael Daley

-OR- Nuuletau Sellesin

SAM

AJ Vongphachanh

Isaiah Glasker

-OR- Fisher Jackson

MACK

Ben Bywater

Harrison Taggart

-OR- Ace Kaufusi

-OR- Siale Esera

ROVER

Max Tooley

Ammon Hannemann

-OR- Chaz Ah You

Strong Safety

Ethan Slade

Crew Wakley

-OR- Raider Damuni

Free Safety

Malik Moore

Tanner Wall

-OR- Chika Ebunoha

-OR- Preston Rex

NICKEL

Kamden Garrett

Caleb Christensen

Cornerback

Jakob Robinson

Evan Johnson

Cornerback

Eddie Heckard

Mory Bamba

Marcus McKenzie

SPECIALISTS

Punter

Ryan Rehkow

Landon Rehkow

Kickoffs

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Place Kicker

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Holder

Ryan Rehkow

Landon Rehkow

Long Snapper

Austin Riggs

Dalton Riggs

Returners

Hobbs Nyberg

Talmage Gunther

Keelan Marion

Parker Kingston

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

