On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

The Rolling Stones will release their first studio album in 18 years, ‘Hackney Diamonds’

Sep 4, 2023, 1:00 PM | Updated: 5:42 pm

FILE - Mick Jagger, left, Ronnie Wood, center, and Keith Richards, right, of the band "The Rolling ...

FILE - Mick Jagger, left, Ronnie Wood, center, and Keith Richards, right, of the band "The Rolling Stones," perform onstage during the last concert of their "Sixty" European tour in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 3, 2022. On Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, the Rolling Stones announced they will release their first album of original material in 18 years. Titled “Hackney Diamonds,” the legendary rock band will reveal the full details on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at an event in Hackney in East London. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MARIA SHERMAN, AP MUSIC WRITER


LOS ANGELES (AP) — The wait is over: The Rolling Stones will soon release new music.

On Monday, the band announced they are preparing to release their first album of original material in 18 years — since 2005’s “A Bigger Bang.”

Titled “Hackney Diamonds,” the band will share details of the release at an event in East London’s Hackney district on Wednesday, where Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be interviewed live by “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon.

The event will be livestreamed exclusively on YouTube on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. BST, 9:30 a.m. EST and 6:30 a.m. PST.

“Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube,” the Rolling Stones shared in a statement.

The announcement of “Hackney Diamonds” follows a cryptic teaser campaign, in which the band’s iconic mouth and tongue logo was projected onto the façade of major landmarks in cities around the world, including New York, London and Paris.

The album is also the Stones’ first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with the b...

Maria Sherman, AP Music Writer

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Steve Harwell, the longtime frontman of the Grammy-nominated pop rock band Smash Mouth, has died. He was 56.

19 hours ago

An artist's interpretation of the "Sphere of Light" that will be in Lehi, Utah. (KSL TV)...

Carole Mikita

Arabic calligraphy meets stained glass art to create the ‘Sphere of Light’

An artist from Kuwait has traveled to Utah to work on what will become the largest stained glass art creation in the world.

2 days ago

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015 file photo, visitors walk toward the Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the b...

Mike Schneider, Associated Press

Disney wants to narrow the scope of its lawsuit against DeSantis to free speech claim

Disney wants to narrow the scope of its federal lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis to just a free speech claim that the Florida governor retaliated against the company.

2 days ago

This image released by Sony Pictures Entertainment shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "The Equ...

Lindsey Bahr, Film Writer

‘Equalizer 3’ cleans up, while ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ score new records

The third installment in the Denzel Washington-led “Equalizer” franchise has topped the domestic box office this weekend with $34.5 million.

2 days ago

views of burning man from the air...

Larry D. Curtis

Exclusive Chopper 5: Travel out of Burning Man challenging as desert ground turns to mud

Tens of thousands are stranded at the Burning Man festival in Nevada. KSL's Chopper 5 captures footage of the muddy desert.

2 days ago

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in Blac...

Associated Press

Entrance to Burning Man in Nevada closed due to flooding. Festivalgoers urged to shelter in place

The entrance to the Burning Man counterculture festival in the Nevada desert has been closed due to flooding from storms.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

The Rolling Stones will release their first studio album in 18 years, ‘Hackney Diamonds’