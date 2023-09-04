On The Site:
Man arrested after stabbing woman and attempting to bite arresting officer, police say

Sep 4, 2023

Salt Lake Police Cars (SLPD)

BY MARY CULBERTSON


SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested after stabbing a woman in a downtown residence and assaulting a police officer.

At 3:29 a.m. on Monday, the victim made a 9-1-1 call to report she had been stabbed in an apartment building at 631 W North Temple.

The suspect was identified as Phillip James Wilkins, who was found in the apartment building shortly after and refused to comply with authorities.

Officers chased after Wilkins, and once caught and taken into custody he attempted to bite an officer.

Wilkins was in possession of drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest and is being charged with eleven criminal charges. Multiple charges are due to Wilkin’s violation of his sex offender registration. Others include damaging property, aggravated assault, possession of drugs, failing to comply with and assaulting police officers, and domestic violence.

The victim’s wound was found to be serious, but not life-threatening.

 

 

 

