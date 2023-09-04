On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Opposing Coach Says BYU’s Stadium Was Louder Than An SEC Venue

Sep 4, 2023, 3:27 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football opened the 2023 season with a 14-0 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats. The game wasn’t a thing of beauty for BYU, but as the saying goes, “A win is a win.”

On the losing end of Saturday’s game was the Bearkats from Conference USA, who reportedly received a $1.2 million check to play in Provo. The Bearkats took the payday after Tennessee backed out of the trip to Provo.

SHSU’s K.C. Keeler said LaVell Edwards Stadium was louder than Texas A&M

Sam Houston coach K.C. Keeler has witnessed his fair share of road venues over his legendary coaching career.

He couldn’t help but be impressed with the atmosphere at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Keeler said it was a louder venue than an SEC squad’s stadium that his Sam Houston program has visited in the past.

“What a great atmosphere. Their student section showed up and were loud. We played at Texas A&M last year and got some weather that came in fairly early, but it was louder here. That’s such a testament to how excited they are about getting in the Big 12 and the opportunity they have in front of them,” Keeler said in the postgame. “We knew we were going to get a really good, well-coached football team. And I thought they did a really good job in the portal, getting some and filling in some spots. I think they’re just so well-coached and do such a great job. It’s such a great culture here. I’m just so impressed by the whole program; it was great. It was great to come and play.”

Two years ago, former USF head coach Jeff Scott, a longtime assistant under Dabo Swinney at Clemson, also had high praise for BYU’s atmosphere. He called LaVell Edwards Stadium “one of the loudest environments I’ve ever coached in and I’ve been in a bunch of them.”

The final attendance number for BYU’s first home game as a member of the Big 12 Conference on Saturday was 59,006. BYU fans made their presence felt despite an up-and-down night for the offense.

BYU football coach lost his voice

First-year BYU football defensive coordinator Jay Hill was impressed by how loud LaVell Edwards Stadium was in the win over the Bearkats. It was Hill’s first experience being part of the home team inside LES.

“We (defense) got out of the first drive, offense goes right down and punches in the touchdown, and the stadium erupts,” Hill said on Coordinators’ Corner. “From then on, like the next two quarters, even making adjustments on the sideline was crazy because it was so loud. I lost my voice completely, just trying to make those adjustments. Our stadium is a true home-field advantage.”

BYU football will be back inside LaVell Edwards Stadium this Saturday, September 9, when they host Southern Utah. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. (MT) on ESPN+ and KSL NewsRadio.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 1: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

The college football season is finally here and the local FBS and FCS teams posted a combined 3-3 record during opening week.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham Gives Updates On Injuries Ahead Of Baylor Game

Head coach Kyle Whittingham gave an injury update for Utah football ahead of their first road trip of the season.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Southern Utah Week

BYU released its depth chart for week two against Southern Utah.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Baylor Will Be Without Starting Quarterback Against Utah Football

Opening weekend was rough for the Baylor Bears against Texas State and it could potentially trickle into week two against Utah football.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State’s Abraham Williams Earns Big Sky Honor For Week 1 Performance

Weber State's Abraham Williams received Big Sky Special Teams Player of the Week honors following his play in the Wildcats' season opener.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Depth Chart Vs. Baylor Bears

Utah football is on the road in week two and released their projected depth chart as they prepare to take on the Baylor Bears.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Opposing Coach Says BYU’s Stadium Was Louder Than An SEC Venue