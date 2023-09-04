On The Site:
Week 1: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

Sep 4, 2023, 4:54 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The college football season is finally here and the local FBS and FCS teams posted a combined 3-3 record during opening week.

Despite the losses and amid the wins, each local team made some impressive plays.

Week 1: Top Local College Football Plays

Here are the top plays from the local college football teams from Week 1 of the 2023 season:

BYU Cougars

Cornerback Jakob Robinson recorded two interceptions, including one in the end zone, during BYU’s 14-0 win over the Sam Houston State Bearkats on September 2.

BYU CB Jakob Robinson came up with a clutch interception in the red zone to prevent Sam Houston from scoring. The Cougar defenses recorded its first shutout since 2014.” – BYU insider Mitch Harper

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Safety George Ramirez returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in SUU’s 24-21 loss at Arizona State on August 31.

With 7:48 left to play, the Thunderbirds’ Ramirez made one of their biggest plays of the night/early morning game. Southern Utah blocked an ASU punt at the Sun Devils’ 39-yard line and Ramirez returned the ball to the house. The special teams play and subsequent PAT cut SUU’s deficit to 24-21 and nearly helped the T-Birds come back on the road.

Utah Utes

Utah opened its 2023 season with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Bryson Barnes to Money Parks on the Utes’ first offensive snap in their 24-11 win over the Florida Gators on August 31.

“Utah’s top play was Bryson Barnes’ 70-yard touchdown pass to Money Parks in his first snap of the game. Barnes got the nod over Cam Rising who is still recovering from an ACL surgery earlier in the year.” – Utah insider Michelle Bodkin

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Utah State Aggies

Safety Ike Larsen blocks a punt during Utah State’s 24-14 loss at No. 25 Iowa on September 2.

“Midway through the second quarter with Utah State in need of a spark, it was big play magnet Ike Larsen who stepped up. Trailing 14-3, the Aggie defense forced an Iowa punt with 8:52 left in the first half. With three blocked kicks already on his resume, Larsen broke through the Hawkeyes line to get a hand on All-American Tory Taylor’s first punt.  

Rated the #25 player in the state of Utah by KSL Sports Zone’s Hans & Scotty G., Larsen finished with good individual numbers despite the Aggies 24-14 loss. In his third season out of nearby Sky View High School, Larsen broke up two passes, nearly intercepting both balls, and made four tackles.” – USU insider Brian Preece

Utah Tech Trailblazers

Quarterback Kobe Tracy connected with Rickie Johnson for a Trailblazer touchdown late in Utah Tech’s 63-20 loss at No. 3 Montana State on September 2.

Weber State Wildcats

Cornerback Abraham Williams returned a kickoff for a touchdown in Weber State’s 35-10 win over the Central Washington Wildcats on August 31.

With the game tied at 7-7 late in the first quarter, Williams returned a CWU kickoff 100 yards for a Wildcat touchdown. Williams’ return put Weber State in front of Central Washington, 14-7, with 3:02 to go in the quarter. It was Williams’ fifth career return for a touchdown. Weber State never looked back and ran away with the game in the second half.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

