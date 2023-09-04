Utah State Releases Week Two Depth Chart Versus Idaho State Bengals

LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Aggies released their week two depth chart less than six days before hosting Idaho State in the 2023 home opener.

USU will take on the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, September 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (MT). The Bengals are a member of the Big Sky Conference.

Utah State couldn’t overcome five personal foul penalties and a stifling Iowa Hawkeyes defense as they fell 24-14. QB Cooper Legas finished with career-highs completing 32-of-48 passes for 213 yards with a touchdown and one interception. Senior wideout Terrell Vaughn caught 12 passes for 93 yards and a score. Rahsul Faison’s 59 rushing yards on seven carries led the Aggies.

The Bengals face a Mountain West opponent for the second straight week after losing 36-28 at San Diego State over the weekend. Jordan Cooke started at quarterback and finished 18-of-41 for 164 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. No ISU running back gained more than 18 yards on the day. Chedon James led all Bengal receivers with 66 yards and a touchdown on seven catches.

Bold denotes 2022 starter

Utah State Offense

Quarterback

Cooper Legas

Levi Williams

Running Back

Robert Briggs

-OR- Davon Booth

Rahsul Faison

Wide Receiver

Jaylen Royals

Kahanu Davis

-OR- Micah Davis

Grant Page

Wide Receiver

Otto Tia

-OR- Colby Bowman

-OR- Micah Davis

Arcelles Johnson

Slot Receiver

Terrell Vaughn

Micah Davis

-OR- Kyle Van Leeuwen

Kyrese Rowan

Ryder MacGillivray

Tight End

Josh Sterzer

Broc Lane

Will Monney

Left Tackle

Ralph Frias

Calvin Knapp

Left Guard

Wade Meacham

Wyatt Bowles

Center

Falepule Alo

Aloali’i Maui

Right Guard

Tavo Motu’apuaka

Bryce Radford

Right Tackle

Cole Motes

-OR- Teague Anderson

Shively Asoau Fua

Utah State Defense

Defensive End

Paul Fitzgerald

Cian Stone

Blaine Spires

Defensive Tackle

Seni Tuiaki

Poukesi Vakauta

Siaosi Lauhingoa

Clifton Mosely Jr.

Defensive Tackle

Hale Motu’apuaka

Bo Maile

Sir Mells

Defensive End

Enoka Migao

John Ward

Ioholani Raass

Will Linebacker

Max Alford

Gavin Barthiel

Bronson Olevao Jr.

Josh Williams

Mike Linebacker

MJ Tafisi Jr.

Cole Joyce

Logan Pili

Sam Linebacker

Anthony Switzer

Jaiden Francois

Cornerback

JD Drew

Avante Dickerson

Xavion Steele

Backside Safety

Javar Strong

Devin Dye

Free Safety

Ike Larsen

Simeon Harris

Cornerback

Michael Anyanwu

Gabriel Bryan

Al Ashford III

Utah State Specialists

Punter

Stephen Kotsanlee

Ryan Marks

Place Kicker

William Testa

Elliot Nimrod

Holder

Stephen Kotsanlee

Ryan Marks

Kickoffs

Elliot Nimrod

Ryan Marks

Long Snapper

Jacob Garcia

Alexander McDougall

Punt Returner

Micah Davis

Cooper Jones

Kick Returner

Terrell Vaughn

Micah Davis

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State begins the 2023 campaign with a road test against the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa hosts the Aggies on Saturday, September 2 with a 10 a.m. (MT) season-opening kickoff.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.

