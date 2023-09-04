On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Releases Week Two Depth Chart Versus Idaho State Bengals

Sep 4, 2023, 5:42 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Aggies released their week two depth chart less than six days before hosting Idaho State in the 2023 home opener.

USU will take on the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, September 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (MT). The Bengals are a member of the Big Sky Conference.

RELATED: Missed Chances Cost Utah State Potential Top-25 Victory

Utah State couldn’t overcome five personal foul penalties and a stifling Iowa Hawkeyes defense as they fell 24-14. QB Cooper Legas finished with career-highs completing 32-of-48 passes for 213 yards with a touchdown and one interception. Senior wideout Terrell Vaughn caught 12 passes for 93 yards and a score. Rahsul Faison’s 59 rushing yards on seven carries led the Aggies.

The Bengals face a Mountain West opponent for the second straight week after losing 36-28 at San Diego State over the weekend. Jordan Cooke started at quarterback and finished 18-of-41 for 164 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. No ISU running back gained more than 18 yards on the day. Chedon James led all Bengal receivers with 66 yards and a touchdown on seven catches.

RELATED: Utah State Comes Up Short At Iowa In Season Opener

Bold denotes 2022 starter

Utah State Offense

Quarterback

Cooper Legas

Levi Williams

RELATED: Limiting Turnovers Will Be Key For Aggie Signal-Callers

Running Back

Robert Briggs

-OR- Davon Booth

Rahsul Faison

RELATED: Running Back Depth Could Benefit Utah State

Wide Receiver

Jaylen Royals

Kahanu Davis

-OR- Micah Davis

Grant Page

RELATED: Utah State Wide Receivers Face Uphill Battle In 2023

Wide Receiver

Otto Tia

-OR- Colby Bowman

-OR- Micah Davis

Arcelles Johnson

RELATED: Three Thoughts Following Utah State’s Season-Opening Loss

Slot Receiver

Terrell Vaughn

Micah Davis

-OR- Kyle Van Leeuwen

Kyrese Rowan

Ryder MacGillivray

Tight End

Josh Sterzer

Broc Lane

Will Monney

RELATED: Inexperienced Tight End Group For Utah State Football

Left Tackle

Ralph Frias

Calvin Knapp

Left Guard

Wade Meacham

Wyatt Bowles

RELATED: Utah State Offensive Line Ready For In-Game Challenge

Center

Falepule Alo

Aloali’i Maui

Right Guard

Tavo Motu’apuaka

Bryce Radford

Right Tackle

Cole Motes

-OR- Teague Anderson

Shively Asoau Fua

Utah State Defense

Defensive End

Paul Fitzgerald

Cian Stone

Blaine Spires

RELATED: Anderson Doesn’t Sound Optimistic About Max Alford’s Injury

Defensive Tackle

Seni Tuiaki

Poukesi Vakauta

Siaosi Lauhingoa

Clifton Mosely Jr.

Defensive Tackle

Hale Motu’apuaka

Bo Maile

Sir Mells

RELATED: Utah State Defensive Line Needs To Grow Up Fast

Defensive End

Enoka Migao

John Ward

Ioholani Raass

Will Linebacker

Max Alford

Gavin Barthiel

Bronson Olevao Jr.

Josh Williams

Mike Linebacker

MJ Tafisi Jr.

Cole Joyce

Logan Pili

RELATED: Utah State Linebackers Ready To Work In 2023

Sam Linebacker

Anthony Switzer

Jaiden Francois

Cornerback

JD Drew

Avante Dickerson

Xavion Steele

Backside Safety

Javar Strong

Devin Dye

RELATED: Local Talent, New Faces Expected To Lead Utah State Safeties In 2023

Free Safety

Ike Larsen

Simeon Harris

Cornerback

Michael Anyanwu

Gabriel Bryan

Al Ashford III

RELATED: Anyanwu Leads Utah State Cornerbacks Into 2023

Utah State Specialists

Punter

Stephen Kotsanlee

Ryan Marks

Place Kicker

William Testa

Elliot Nimrod

Holder

Stephen Kotsanlee

Ryan Marks

Kickoffs

Elliot Nimrod

Ryan Marks

RELATED: 2023 Utah State Aggies Football Schedule

Long Snapper

Jacob Garcia

Alexander McDougall

Punt Returner

Micah Davis

Cooper Jones

Kick Returner

Terrell Vaughn

Micah Davis

RELATED STORIES

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State begins the 2023 campaign with a road test against the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa hosts the Aggies on Saturday, September 2 with a 10 a.m. (MT) season-opening kickoff.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Asking Fans To Stripe The Stadium Against Idaho State

Utah State is asking Aggie fans to 'stripe the stadium' as they look for their first win of the season against the Idaho State Bengals.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah A.D. Mark Harlan To Serve On College Football Playoff Selection Committee

University of Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan will serve on the CFP Selection Committee for the 2023 football season.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Thoughts Following Utah State’s Season-Opening Loss

Growing pains were obvious as the Utah State Aggies began the 2023 season with a ten-point loss at No. 25 Iowa.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 1: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

The college football season is finally here and the local FBS and FCS teams posted a combined 3-3 record during opening week.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Opposing Coach Says BYU’s Stadium Was Louder Than An SEC Venue

BYU fans created an atmosphere that left an impression on Sam Houston coach KC Keeler.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kyle Whittingham Gives Updates On Injuries Ahead Of Baylor Game

Head coach Kyle Whittingham gave an injury update for Utah football ahead of their first road trip of the season.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Utah State Releases Week Two Depth Chart Versus Idaho State Bengals