Utah State Releases Week Two Depth Chart Versus Idaho State Bengals
Sep 4, 2023, 5:42 PM
LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Aggies released their week two depth chart less than six days before hosting Idaho State in the 2023 home opener.
USU will take on the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, September 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (MT). The Bengals are a member of the Big Sky Conference.
Utah State couldn’t overcome five personal foul penalties and a stifling Iowa Hawkeyes defense as they fell 24-14. QB Cooper Legas finished with career-highs completing 32-of-48 passes for 213 yards with a touchdown and one interception. Senior wideout Terrell Vaughn caught 12 passes for 93 yards and a score. Rahsul Faison’s 59 rushing yards on seven carries led the Aggies.
The Bengals face a Mountain West opponent for the second straight week after losing 36-28 at San Diego State over the weekend. Jordan Cooke started at quarterback and finished 18-of-41 for 164 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. No ISU running back gained more than 18 yards on the day. Chedon James led all Bengal receivers with 66 yards and a touchdown on seven catches.
Bold denotes 2022 starter
Utah State Offense
Quarterback
Cooper Legas
Levi Williams
Running Back
-OR- Davon Booth
Rahsul Faison
Wide Receiver
Jaylen Royals
Kahanu Davis
-OR- Micah Davis
Grant Page
Wide Receiver
Otto Tia
-OR- Colby Bowman
-OR- Micah Davis
Arcelles Johnson
Slot Receiver
Terrell Vaughn
Micah Davis
-OR- Kyle Van Leeuwen
Kyrese Rowan
Ryder MacGillivray
Tight End
Josh Sterzer
Broc Lane
Will Monney
Left Tackle
Ralph Frias
Calvin Knapp
Left Guard
Wade Meacham
Wyatt Bowles
Center
Aloali’i Maui
Right Guard
Tavo Motu’apuaka
Bryce Radford
Right Tackle
Cole Motes
-OR- Teague Anderson
Shively Asoau Fua
Utah State Defense
Defensive End
Paul Fitzgerald
Cian Stone
Blaine Spires
Defensive Tackle
Seni Tuiaki
Poukesi Vakauta
Siaosi Lauhingoa
Clifton Mosely Jr.
Defensive Tackle
Bo Maile
Sir Mells
Defensive End
Enoka Migao
John Ward
Ioholani Raass
Will Linebacker
Gavin Barthiel
Bronson Olevao Jr.
Josh Williams
Mike Linebacker
Cole Joyce
Logan Pili
Sam Linebacker
Anthony Switzer
Jaiden Francois
Cornerback
JD Drew
Avante Dickerson
Xavion Steele
Backside Safety
Javar Strong
Devin Dye
Free Safety
Simeon Harris
Cornerback
Michael Anyanwu
Gabriel Bryan
Al Ashford III
Utah State Specialists
Punter
Stephen Kotsanlee
Ryan Marks
Place Kicker
William Testa
Elliot Nimrod
Holder
Stephen Kotsanlee
Ryan Marks
Kickoffs
Elliot Nimrod
Ryan Marks
Long Snapper
Jacob Garcia
Alexander McDougall
Punt Returner
Micah Davis
Cooper Jones
Kick Returner
Terrell Vaughn
Micah Davis
