Utah State Asking Fans To Stripe The Stadium Against Idaho State

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State is asking Aggie fans to ‘stripe the stadium’ as they look for their first win of the season against the Idaho State Bengals.

USU will host the Bengals at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, September 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).

The Aggies want their 12th man to start the season off with a bang. Depending on their seating section, USU is asking fans in even-numbered sections to wear white, with fans in odd-numbered sections wearing Aggie blue.

Utah State is 13-1 in recent home openers, including a 13-game winning streak against non-conference opponents. In non-conference play, the Aggies are 21-6 at Maverik Stadium.

Utah State Aggies (0-1) vs. Idaho State Bengals (0-1)

Saturday, September 9 – Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT

RADIO: Aggie Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard

• Analyst: Kevin White

• Online: KSL Sports Zone

TV: KJZZ / Mountain West Network

• Play-by-Play: Dave Fox

• Analyst: Alema Harrington

• Reporter: Frank Dolce

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 3/HD657

• DirecTV (Utah): Ch. 14

• DISH (Utah): Ch. 14

• Stream: utahstateaggies.com/watch/

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State will open the home portion of the 2023 season with a matchup against the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, September 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT). USU is 18-2 all-time against the Bengals.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.

