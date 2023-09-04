Bryson Barnes Put On Scholarship After Big Florida Win

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes revealed he was put on scholarship after leading the Utes to a 24-11 victory over the Florida Gators last week.

Barnes has been with Utah since he walked on in 2020 and has earned the backup role the past three seasons behind starter Cam Rising. Thursday was only Barnes’ second start, but Utah’s QB2 now sits at 2-0 as the man leading the charge.

Barnes’ previous start came last season in a cooky game against Washington State. Between that performance and his work against Florida just last week, Barnes earned himself a scholarship.

“After the Florida game,” Barnes said. “I was not on scholarship before the game.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Who Is Bryson Barnes?

Barnes originally shot to fame in Utah’s first Rose Bowl appearance in 2022 as the “Pig Farmer” from Milford, Utah when he went in for Rising after he suffered a concussion. The plucky backup wasted little time throwing a game-tying touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Kincaid against the Buckeyes, though, the Utes would go on to lose that game 48-45.

In 2023, Barnes was thrown into Utah’s second Rose Bowl game after Rising suffered an ACL tear. The Utes lost that game to Penn State 35-21.

I’m very grateful for opportunity I had in last nights game. I’ve always believed in the importance of preparation and how it gets you ready for the game. I’m also grateful to the seniors for the lessons of hard work and leadership that they have taught me. Go Utes!!🌹 pic.twitter.com/clBEGkhXxp — Bryson Barnes (@bryson_barnes10) January 2, 2022

From Raising Bacon, To Throwing Bacon, Barnes Knows A Thing Or Two About Pigs

Barnes has played in 11 games for the Utes with two starts and two wins under his belt.

He has completed 51 of 77 passes in his career for 612 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. So far, Barnes’ longest touchdown of his career came in his first snap against the Gators- a 70-yard touchdown bomb to receiver Money Parks.

Barnes has also shown some ability with his legs with 24 rushes for 137 yards and one touchdown.

Before coming to Utah, Barnes played quarterback for Milford High School, setting the Utah state record for career touchdown passes at 137. He did this while simultaneously raising around 12,000 pigs on his family’s farm.

Bryson Barnes and Money Parks connect for a 70-yard touchdown vs Florida on Utah’s first offensive play of the 2023 season! 🏈💣💰 pic.twitter.com/wbrmsHv3ul — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 1, 2023

Barnes No Longer Needs Part-Time Job At Lowe’s

The life of a walk-on is far from easy. The hours and prep are the same, but school isn’t paid for meaning a part-time job is often necessary. For Barnes, earning a scholarship makes his job as Rising’s backup just a little bit easier moving forward.

“That definitely helps a lot,” Barnes said. “You don’t have to worry about paying for school. I don’t have to go back to Lowe’s and work a part-time job anymore. Definitely some perks to that.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports