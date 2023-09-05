On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
LOCAL NEWS

Body found in Jordan River

Sep 5, 2023, 10:09 AM | Updated: 11:24 am

Salt Lake City police on the scene at the Rose Park Golf Course. (KSL TV)

BY ELIZA PACE


SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department has recovered a body from the Jordan River near Rose Park Golf Course.

Detective Dalton Beebe with SLC PD said golfers found the body at approximately 9 a.m.

He said homicide detectives are on the scene, but expressed calling them to the scene is standard procedure during suspicious deaths.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

