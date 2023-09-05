Body found in Jordan River

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department has recovered a body from the Jordan River near Rose Park Golf Course.

Detective Dalton Beebe with SLC PD said golfers found the body at approximately 9 a.m.

He said homicide detectives are on the scene, but expressed calling them to the scene is standard procedure during suspicious deaths.

We are working with @slcfire to recover a body out of the Jordan River near the Rose Park Golf Course. A PIO is on scene. Media staging is in the parking lot of the golf course. #SLC #SaltLakeCity #SLCPD pic.twitter.com/qUnwE7gKIX — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) September 5, 2023

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.