United delays all flights nationwide due to ‘equipment outage’

(CNN) — United Airlines is delaying all flights nationwide due to an “equipment outage,” according to an alert from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA alert says the airline requested that all flights be held at their departure airports—known as a ground stop—until 2 p.m. EDT.

We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We will share more information as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience as we… — United Airlines (@united) September 5, 2023

“United Airlines asked the FAA to pause the airline’s departures nationwide,” the FAA told CNN.

The agency did not elaborate, referring questions to United.

The latest numbers from the tracking site FlightAware show that the airline has canceled seven flights nationwide and delayed another 85.

This story is developing. CNN has reached out to United Airlines and the FAA for comment.

