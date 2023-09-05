On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
NATIONAL NEWS

United delays all flights nationwide due to ‘equipment outage’

Sep 5, 2023, 11:42 AM | Updated: 11:43 am

FILE - A United Airlines jetliner soars past an MLS soccer match July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Co...

FILE - A United Airlines jetliner soars past an MLS soccer match July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY PETE MUNTEAN, CNN


CNN

(CNN)United Airlines is delaying all flights nationwide due to an “equipment outage,” according to an alert from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA alert says the airline requested that all flights be held at their departure airports—known as a ground stop—until 2 p.m. EDT.

“United Airlines asked the FAA to pause the airline’s departures nationwide,” the FAA told CNN.

The agency did not elaborate, referring questions to United.

The latest numbers from the tracking site FlightAware show that the airline has canceled seven flights nationwide and delayed another 85.

This story is developing. CNN has reached out to United Airlines and the FAA for comment.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

