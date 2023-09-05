Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #35 Gail Goodrich

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 35 is guard Gail Goodrich.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Gail Goodrich’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 35 – Gail Goodrich

Acquired by the Jazz in free agency in the summer of 1976, Goodrich is the source of one of the most consequential transactions in NBA history.

After signing with the Jazz, the NBA awarded the Lakers two first round draft picks and a second round draft pick for leaving Los Angeles in free agency.

Though the Jazz agreed to the deal, little did they know that just three years later the Lakers would use one of those picks to select Michigan State guard Magic Johnson at the top of the 1979 NBA Draft.



While Johnson would go on to have one of the greatest careers in league history, Goodrich would play the final three seasons of his career in New Orleans where he averaged a respectable 14.2 points, 4.5 assists, and 1.4 rebounds in 182 appearances.

Though injuries prevented the Jazz from ever realizing the full potential of pairing “Pistol” Pete Maravich and Goodrich in the backcourt, the guards were both enshrined in the Hall of Fame after their retirement.

Goodrich remains one of only eight players in Jazz history to be elected Hall of Fame and ranks seventh all-time in assists per game with the franchise.

