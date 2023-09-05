On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #35 Gail Goodrich

Sep 5, 2023, 11:34 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 35 is guard Gail Goodrich.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Gail Goodrich’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 35 – Gail Goodrich

Acquired by the Jazz in free agency in the summer of 1976, Goodrich is the source of one of the most consequential transactions in NBA history.

After signing with the Jazz, the NBA awarded the Lakers two first round draft picks and a second round draft pick for leaving Los Angeles in free agency.

Though the Jazz agreed to the deal, little did they know that just three years later the Lakers would use one of those picks to select Michigan State guard Magic Johnson at the top of the 1979 NBA Draft.


While Johnson would go on to have one of the greatest careers in league history, Goodrich would play the final three seasons of his career in New Orleans where he averaged a respectable 14.2 points, 4.5 assists, and 1.4 rebounds in 182 appearances.

Though injuries prevented the Jazz from ever realizing the full potential of pairing “Pistol” Pete Maravich and Goodrich in the backcourt, the guards were both enshrined in the Hall of Fame after their retirement.

Goodrich remains one of only eight players in Jazz history to be elected Hall of Fame and ranks seventh all-time in assists per game with the franchise.

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah State Aggie and NFL RB Robert Turbin Joins NFL Network As Analyst

Former Utah State Aggie and NFL running back Robert Turbin will join the NFL Network as an analyst ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bryson Barnes Put On Scholarship After Big Florida Win

Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes revealed he was put on scholarship after leading the Utes to a 24-11 victory over the Florida Gators last week.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Asking Fans To Stripe The Stadium Against Idaho State

Utah State is asking Aggie fans to 'stripe the stadium' as they look for their first win of the season against the Idaho State Bengals.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah A.D. Mark Harlan To Serve On College Football Playoff Selection Committee

University of Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan will serve on the CFP Selection Committee for the 2023 football season.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Releases Week Two Depth Chart Versus Idaho State Bengals

The Utah State Aggies released their week two depth chart less than six days before hosting Idaho State in the 2023 home opener.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Thoughts Following Utah State’s Season-Opening Loss

Growing pains were obvious as the Utah State Aggies began the 2023 season with a ten-point loss at No. 25 Iowa.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #35 Gail Goodrich