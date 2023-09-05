On The Site:
Former Utah State Aggie and NFL RB Robert Turbin Joins NFL Network As Analyst

Sep 5, 2023, 11:34 AM

Follow @kslsports

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggie and NFL running back Robert Turbin will join the NFL Network as an analyst ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Turbin will appear on various studio shows as well as coverage of next year’s NFL draft.

Other people joining the network with Turbin include former All-Pro DT Gerald McCoy, veteran QB Chase Daniel, former Stanford coach David Shaw, former coach Leslie Frazier, and former offensive coordinator and QB coach Pep Hamilton.

Turbin retired from the NFL in 2019 after returning to the team that drafted him, the Seattle Seahawks, for one last season.

In his 8-year career, Turbin recorded over 1300 rushing yards, 688 receiving yards, and 12 total touchdowns.

About Robert Turbin

Turbin played running back for the Utah State Aggies from 2008-2011.

During his time in Logan, Turbin ran for 3,315 yards (565 carries) and tied the school record with 40 touchdowns. He was named the WAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2011, an honor only one other Aggie has earned.

Turbin is one of four Aggies to rush for 1,500 or more yards in a single season and one of five Aggies to have multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Turbin was selected in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He helped Seattle to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, winning it all in 2014. Turbin spent eight years in the league, also suiting up for the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, and Indianapolis Colts.

Turbin was inducted into the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

