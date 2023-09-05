On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football Moves Up AP Top 25 After Florida Takedown

Sep 5, 2023, 12:22 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football moved up the AP Top 25 after a strong showing against the Florida Gators to open their 2023 season.

The Utes manhandled the Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium, 24-11, without starting quarterback Cam Rising and a few other key starters showcasing the depth they’ve built early in the year.

The performance not only moved Utah up in the poll but earned backup quarterback Bryson Barnes a scholarship while also helping to kickstart the Pac-12 into a 13-0 conference opening.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Where Does Utah Rank In The AP Top 25?

After starting the season at No. 14, the Utes have moved up to No. 12 in the country.

Other members of the Pac-12 Conference who started ranked include USC who stood pat at No. 6 while Washington No. 8, Oregon No. 13, and Oregon State No. 16 all moved up a few spots like the Utes.

Colorado joined the ranked party for the Pac-12 this week after an impressive opening win over then No. 17 TCU. The Buffs come in at No. 22.

Ironically, in what is shaping up to perhaps be the strongest year in Pac-12 Football history also happens to be the last year of the conference as we know it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

AP Top 25: Week Of 9/5/23

  1. Georgia (1-0)
  2. Michigan (1-0)
  3. Alabama (1-0)
  4. Florida State (1-0)
  5. Ohio State (1-0)
  6. USC (2-0)
  7. Penn State (1-0)
  8. Washington (1-0)
  9. Tennessee (1-0)
  10. Notre Dame (2-0)
  11. Texas (1-0)
  12. Utah (1-0)
  13. Oregon (1-0)
  14. LSU (0-1)
  15. Kansas State (1-0)
  16. Oregon State (1-0)
  17. North Carolina (1-0)
  18. Oklahoma (1-0)
  19. Wisconsin (1-0)
  20. Ole Miss (1-0)
  21. Duke (1-0)
  22. Colorado (1-0)
  23. Texas A&M (1-0)
  24. Tulane (1-0)
  25. Clemson (0-1)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Soccer Makes History Reaching No. 1 For First Time

BYU women's soccer climbs to a historic milestone in program history.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Power Rankings: League Off To Strong Start After Opening Final Season 13-0

The Pac-12 is off to a great start going 13-0 in opening weekend and putting six total teams in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah WBB Hires Former BYU Women’s Basketball Coach Jeff Judkins

Former BYU head coach Jeff Judkins will join Utah women's basketball as an Assistant Coach of Player Development and Community Ambassador. 

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah State Aggie and NFL RB Robert Turbin Joins NFL Network As Analyst

Former Utah State Aggie and NFL running back Robert Turbin will join the NFL Network as an analyst ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #35 Gail Goodrich

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is underway, and coming in at number 35 is guard Gail Goodrich.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bryson Barnes Put On Scholarship After Big Florida Win

Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes revealed he was put on scholarship after leading the Utes to a 24-11 victory over the Florida Gators last week.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Utah Football Moves Up AP Top 25 After Florida Takedown