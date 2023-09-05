Utah Football Moves Up AP Top 25 After Florida Takedown

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football moved up the AP Top 25 after a strong showing against the Florida Gators to open their 2023 season.

The Utes manhandled the Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium, 24-11, without starting quarterback Cam Rising and a few other key starters showcasing the depth they’ve built early in the year.

The performance not only moved Utah up in the poll but earned backup quarterback Bryson Barnes a scholarship while also helping to kickstart the Pac-12 into a 13-0 conference opening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Where Does Utah Rank In The AP Top 25?

After starting the season at No. 14, the Utes have moved up to No. 12 in the country.

Other members of the Pac-12 Conference who started ranked include USC who stood pat at No. 6 while Washington No. 8, Oregon No. 13, and Oregon State No. 16 all moved up a few spots like the Utes.

Colorado joined the ranked party for the Pac-12 this week after an impressive opening win over then No. 17 TCU. The Buffs come in at No. 22.

Ironically, in what is shaping up to perhaps be the strongest year in Pac-12 Football history also happens to be the last year of the conference as we know it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

AP Top 25: Week Of 9/5/23

Georgia (1-0) Michigan (1-0) Alabama (1-0) Florida State (1-0) Ohio State (1-0) USC (2-0) Penn State (1-0) Washington (1-0) Tennessee (1-0) Notre Dame (2-0) Texas (1-0) Utah (1-0) Oregon (1-0) LSU (0-1) Kansas State (1-0) Oregon State (1-0) North Carolina (1-0) Oklahoma (1-0) Wisconsin (1-0) Ole Miss (1-0) Duke (1-0) Colorado (1-0) Texas A&M (1-0) Tulane (1-0) Clemson (0-1)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports