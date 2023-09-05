Ogden man killed in shooting late Monday, police say

OGDEN, Utah — An argument over real estate led to the fatal shooting of an Ogden man late Monday, Ogden Police said.

It happened near 700 North Liberty Avenue at approximately 10 p.m.

Police identified the suspect as Brendon Powell, 25.

A Facebook post by Ogden Police said Powell got into a verbal altercation with the male victim over property. The victim was not identified but the Facebook post said the male victim was 31. Police said he lived in the area.

“The altercation escalated, resulting in the suspect firing several rounds at the victim. The victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene and passed away,” the Facebook post stated.

Police said Powell cooperated with them as he was taken into custody and booked into the Weber County Correctional Facility for homicide.