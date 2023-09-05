On The Site:
Utah WBB Hires Former BYU Women’s Basketball Coach Jeff Judkins

Sep 5, 2023, 12:50 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU women’s basketball head coach Jeff Judkins will join Utah women’s basketball as an Assistant Coach of Player Development and Community Ambassador.

Judkins retired as head coach of BYU women’s basketball in April 2022.

RELATED: BYU Women’s Basketball Head Coach Jeff Judkins Announces Retirement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utah Women’s Basketball (@utahwbb)

Although Judkins comes to Utah from same-state rival BYU, he has a lot of history with the Runnin’ Utes.

Judkins played basketball at the University of Utah in the 1970s. Following his playing career, Judkins came back to Utah as an assistant coach from 1989-1999.

Judkins filled coaching roles for BYU from 1999 to 2022. As a head coach, Judkins helped BYU to a 456-204 overall record. He led the Cougars to 10 appearances in the NCAA Tournament, including two trips to the Sweet 16.

About Jeff Judkins

The Salt Lake City native played high school basketball at Highland before a college career at the University of Utah. Following a standout career with the Utes, Judkins was selected by the Boston Celtics during the second round of the 1978 NBA Draft.

Judkins played in the NBA from 1979-83. He was a member of the Celtics, Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons, and Portland Trail Blazers.

Following his playing career, Judkins became an assistant coach for the Utah men’s basketball team. He coached at Utah from 1989-99. In 1999, Judkins was hired as an assistant for the BYU women’s basketball team. He was promoted to head coach of the Cougars in 2001.

 

He was honored as a conference coach of the year six times, including WCC Coach of the Year in 2022. BYU won five regular-season conference titles and four conference tournament championships under Judkins.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

