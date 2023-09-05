On The Site:
BYU Soccer Makes History Reaching No. 1 For First Time

Sep 5, 2023

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – For the first time, BYU soccer is the top team in the country.

The latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll was released on Tuesday. Soaring up six spots from No. 7 to No. 1 was the 6-0 BYU Cougars.

BYU’s climb happened after the Cougars defeated the previous No. 1 team, UCLA, 3-1 at South Field. That victory was BYU’s first-ever win over the nation’s top-ranked team. Now, they make more history by becoming the nation’s top team.

BYU has one of the nation’s top offenses. BYU is 10th nationally in scoring offense through six games, averaging 3.67 goals per game. They are first in assists per game with four and sixth in points per game with 11.33.

BYU Soccer is off to a 6-o start in 2023

BYU started the year ranked No. 13 in the preseason poll. But they got off to a hot start with a win over then-ranked St. Louis and then the victory over UCLA.

BYU is one of three teams in the Big 12 Conference ranked in this week’s poll. The others are Texas at No. 17 and TCU at No. 25. BYU will open Big 12 play against the Horned Frogs next week on September 14 at South Field.

But before playing TCU, BYU will debut on the pitch as the No. 1 team in the nation against rival Utah on Saturday, September 9, at 7 p.m. in Salt Lake City.

NCAA Women’s Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll

September 5, 2023 poll

1. BYU

2. Stanford

3. North Carolina

4. UCLA

5. Florida State

6. Penn State

7. Arkansas

8. Santa Clara

9. Clemson

10. South Carolina

11. Notre Dame

12. Alabama

13. Georgetown

14. Duke

15. Washington State

16. Memphis

17. Texas

18. Virginia

19. USC

20. Northwestern

21. Xavier

22. Pitt

23. Gonzaga

24. Nebraska

25. TCU

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

