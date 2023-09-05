Utah’s Jack Bouwmeester Named Week One Pac-12 Special Teams Player Of Week

SALT LAKE CITY – Following an excellent performance against the Florida Gators in the season opener, Utah Utes punter Jack Bouwmeester was named the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Bouwmeester sent a total of six punts for 311 yards. He averaged 51.8 yards per punt with a long of 64 yards.

The Utes offense was explosive in the first half.

As things slowed down for Utah, Bouwmeester stayed hot. He pinned the Gators deep in Florida territory multiple times, making things easier for the defense.

In 2022. Bouwmeester was the primary punter in all 14 games. He averaged 39.2 yards on 39 punts.

The Utes Kicking Game Appears To Be In Good Shape

One of the biggest hangups for the Utes the past few years has been a poor kicking game.

While there is still a lot of football left to be played, it appears Whittingham and company have found their guys in punter Jack Bouwmeester and kicker Cole Becker.

Bouwmeester averaged 51.8 yards per punt in Thursday’s opener with Florida and Becker showed he has the leg to hit 50-plus yard field goals for Utah if needed.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham and former NFL punter Pat McAfee both had good things to say about Bouwmeester.

This Utah punter is an artist with the rock — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 1, 2023

“I thought the punter did outstanding,” Whittingham said. “I thought Jack Bouwmeester really hit the ball well tonight. The placekicker did a pretty good job.”

Utah used to pride itself on outstanding special teams, but it’s gone by the wayside the past two years. While it’s one game, it looks like there is potential there once again in all phases of the kicking game while the return game has room to improve as they go along.

