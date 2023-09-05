On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah’s Jack Bouwmeester Named Week One Pac-12 Special Teams Player Of Week

Sep 5, 2023, 3:05 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Following an excellent performance against the Florida Gators in the season opener, Utah Utes punter Jack Bouwmeester was named the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Bouwmeester sent a total of six punts for 311 yards. He averaged 51.8 yards per punt with a long of 64 yards.

The Utes offense was explosive in the first half.

As things slowed down for Utah, Bouwmeester stayed hot. He pinned the Gators deep in Florida territory multiple times, making things easier for the defense.

In 2022. Bouwmeester was the primary punter in all 14 games. He averaged 39.2 yards on 39 punts.

The Utes Kicking Game Appears To Be In Good Shape

One of the biggest hangups for the Utes the past few years has been a poor kicking game.

While there is still a lot of football left to be played, it appears Whittingham and company have found their guys in punter Jack Bouwmeester and kicker Cole Becker.

Bouwmeester averaged 51.8 yards per punt in Thursday’s opener with Florida and Becker showed he has the leg to hit 50-plus yard field goals for Utah if needed.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham and former NFL punter Pat McAfee both had good things to say about Bouwmeester.

“I thought the punter did outstanding,” Whittingham said. “I thought Jack Bouwmeester really hit the ball well tonight. The placekicker did a pretty good job.”

Utah used to pride itself on outstanding special teams, but it’s gone by the wayside the past two years. While it’s one game, it looks like there is potential there once again in all phases of the kicking game while the return game has room to improve as they go along.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Jack Bouwmeester and the Utah Utes? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football Week 4 Recap

Week 4 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books and KSL Sports Rewind has a full recap

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Top Plays From Week 4 Of HS Football Season

Dusty Litster of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted all the great plays from the fourth week of the high school football season.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind Moment Of The Week: Mountain Ridge Sentinels

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted Mountain Ridge after the Sentinels went to Lone Peak and beat the Knights.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Looking Forward To Raucous Home Crowd Against Idaho State

The Aggies can't wait to get 2023 started in front of their home crowd with the USU faithful striping Maverik Stadium this weekend.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah State Aggies Versus Idaho State Bengals

Utah State comes into week two with a new TV deal in place as they seek their first win against the Idaho State Bengals. 

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Soccer Makes History Reaching No. 1 For First Time

BYU women's soccer climbs to a historic milestone in program history.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Utah’s Jack Bouwmeester Named Week One Pac-12 Special Teams Player Of Week