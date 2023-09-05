On The Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Car rolls in three-car Weber collision

Sep 5, 2023, 4:52 PM

A wide shoulder on U.S. Highway 89...

The wide shoulder on U.S. Highway 89 ( KSL TV)

( KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


WEBER, Utah — A crash was reported and one vehicle rolled, landing on its roof. Only minor injuries were reported.

A car was traveling on US 89 at Combe Road in South Weber on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:30 p.m.

A second car made a left turn and police say it “clipped” the car traveling and sent it into a third car. The second car rolled, landing on its roof.

All parties were sent home and only minor injuries were reported.

