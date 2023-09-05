Car rolls in three-car Weber collision
Sep 5, 2023, 4:52 PM
( KSL TV)
WEBER, Utah — A crash was reported and one vehicle rolled, landing on its roof. Only minor injuries were reported.
A car was traveling on US 89 at Combe Road in South Weber on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:30 p.m.
A second car made a left turn and police say it “clipped” the car traveling and sent it into a third car. The second car rolled, landing on its roof.
All parties were sent home and only minor injuries were reported.