On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Sandy coyote attacks on the rise; multiple owners with lost pets

Sep 5, 2023, 6:13 PM | Updated: 8:51 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

SANDY, Utah — A warning for residents on Sandy’s east bench as wildlife officials see an increase in Coyote activity.

“Over the past week we’ve seen an uptick, we’ve had 3-4 cats killed by coyotes,” said Ian Williams, Director of Animal Services for Sandy City. “Though it happens throughout the year, that many in succession is a little uncommon.”

Most of the coyote attacks have occurred in neighborhoods close to Dimple Dell Regional Park.

“Being that it’s an undeveloped park we do encounter a lot of wildlife; it’s home to deer, coyote, occasionally a mountain lion will come down through that area,” said Williams.

Sandy residents are being asked to take precautions by keeping small pets indoors, especially at night. Williams also suggests removing any excess food in pet bowls left outdoors.

“Don’t leave excess food in the food dishes in the backyard, they’ll attract some of that wildlife that you don’t want in your yard, and you want to minimize the chance of that encounter with wildlife,” he said.

A chance encounter is one reason Lorin Pugh walks Dimple Dell Regional Park four to five times a week.

“I’ve seen the coyotes twice, both times was in the middle of the day which surprised me,” said Pugh.

Pugh walks with his dog Luna, and while he does worry about her safety, he keeps her on a leash close by.

“She stays absolutely right by me, which makes it safer,” he said.

It’s unknown how many coyotes are in the Dimple Dell area. Coyotes are not tracked or surveyed, according to DWR. If you come in contact with a coyote, DWR suggests yelling, throwing rocks, banging on things, or spraying it with water.

“We share this space with wildlife,” said Williams. “Sandy is where urban meets mountain and so were going to have wildlife with our community and we have to learn to live and balance keeping them out of our yards best we can while taking care of our pets and allowing them to co-exist with us.”

“I think were in their territory and if I get to see a wild animal while I’m out that makes my day,” said Pugh.

More information on coyotes in Utah and how to stay safe can be found on Wild Aware Utah.

Correction: An earlier version inaccurately said coyotes are protected wildlife; they are not protected.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday $28 million is going to six organizations for land ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Feds to send ‘once-in-a-generation funding’ to Utah, Western conservation projects

Federal land managers on Tuesday announced they are sending $28 million to six conservation groups to improve and conserve public lands across the West, including multiple projects in Utah.

21 hours ago

Preliminary results were taken from the Congressional District 2 at 8:48 p.m. on Tuesday evening. R...

Mary Culbertson

Preliminary Results are in for the race to replace Rep. Chris Stewart

Preliminary results for the GOP race to replace Rep. Chris Stewart began on Tuesday evening.

21 hours ago

A sign in a Marysvale window advertising the Solar Eclipse events. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Eclipse may be the largest single event to draw people to Piute County in county history

Big Rock Candy Mountain Resort is expecting a packed crowd of visitors for the Solar Eclipse this year. It'll be the only one this decade, and Piute County plans to make the most of it.

21 hours ago

The Blaine family pictured on a hike before the accident. (KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton

Mantua family loses four of its eight members in deadly Idaho car crash

KSL's Shelby Lofton speaks with a grieving husband and father after he lost four of his seven family members to a car accident in Idaho.

21 hours ago

Monarch butterfly...

Katija Stjepovic

Popular American Fork park renamed to help save Monarch Butterfly

Since 1990 the monarch butterfly population has seen a sharp decline, as much as 99% in the western United States.

21 hours ago

This week KSL+ looks at what school districts describe as “chronic absenteeism” in Utah’s sch...

Braden McElreath and Michael Houck, KSL TV

8 Utah schools have been placed on lockdown since the start 2023-2024 school year

In just two and a half weeks, seven Utah schools have issued seven lockdown protocols. 

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Sandy coyote attacks on the rise; multiple owners with lost pets