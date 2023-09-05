On The Site:
How To Watch Utah State Aggies Versus Idaho State Bengals

Sep 5, 2023, 6:34 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Aggies come into week two with a new TV deal in place as they seek their first win against the Idaho State Bengals.

USU will host the Bengals at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, September 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).

Despite a 24-14 loss, several Aggies had career days against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Senior QB Cooper Legas set career-highs with 32 completions on 48 attempts in the opener. His 32 completions are the fourth-most in the country this season. Senior wideout Terrell Vaughn was the main beneficiary of Legas’ big day. Vaughn hauled in a career-high 12 passes for 93 yards. He was targeted 18 times.

Defensively, MJ Tafisi Jr. had to step up after fellow sophomore starting linebacker Max Alford went down with what has been termed a ‘significant injury’ on the games first play from scrimmage. Tafisi Jr. finished with 12 tackles and a career-high three tackles for a loss. With a blocked punt, safety Ike Larsen increased his school record total to four.

29 players made their Utah State debuts with eight making the first start of their USU careers.

Utah State Aggies (0-1) vs. Idaho State Bengals (0-1)

Saturday, September 9 – Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT

RADIO: Aggie Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard

• Analyst: Kevin White

• Online: KSL Sports Zone

TV: KJZZ / Mountain West Network

• Play-by-Play: Dave Fox

• Analyst: Alema Harrington

• Reporter: Frank Dolce

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 3/HD657

• DirecTV (Utah): Ch. 14

• DISH (Utah): Ch. 14

• Stream: utahstateaggies.com/watch/

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State will open the home portion of the 2023 season with a matchup against the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, September 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT). USU is 18-2 all-time against the Bengals.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

