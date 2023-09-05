On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Looking Forward To Raucous Home Crowd Against Idaho State

Sep 5, 2023, 6:43 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – The Aggies can’t wait to get 2023 started in front of their home crowd with the USU faithful striping Maverik Stadium this weekend.

Utah State opens its home portion of 2023 at Maverik Stadium against the visiting Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, September 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).

Home crowd quotes…

RELATED: Utah State Releases Week Two Depth Chart Versus Idaho State Bengals

Home stats

Home crowd quotes

RELATED: Three Thoughts Following Utah State’s Season-Opening Loss

Utah State Defense Does ‘Tremendous Job’ Against Hawkeyes

 

 

Avoiding Repeat Of Weber State Letdown

364 days before facing Idaho State, USU was favored against another visiting Big Sky team, Weber State. Rather than roll over, the Wildcats came into Logan and throttled the Aggies 35-7. Utah State hopes to avoid a similar fate against the Bengals.

RELATED: Utah State Asking Fans To Stripe The Stadium Against Idaho State

Aggie Depth Report

  • Senior safety Omari Okeke has been lost for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.
  • DT Hale Motu’apuaka and TE Broc Lane did not play against Iowa.
  • Blake Anderson state that Lane is ‘day-to-day’ while first-string tight end Josh Sterzer remains ‘a week or two out’.
  • Sophomore linebacker Max Alford did not return after being injured on the first play from scrimmage. Anderson said Alford suffered a ‘significant injury’. Alford will undergo additional testing this week.
  • Sophomore Gavin Barthiel and redshirt freshman Bronson Olevao Jr. played the majority of the game in Alford’s stead.

Utah State Aggies (0-1) vs. Idaho State Bengals (0-1)

Saturday, September 9 – Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT

RADIO: Aggie Sports Network

• Scott Garrard & Kevin White

KSL Sports Zone

RELATED: Utah State Comes Up Short At Iowa In Season Opener

TV: KJZZ / Mountain West Network

• Dave Fox, Alema Harrington, & Frank Dolce

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 3/HD657

• DirecTV (Utah): Ch. 14

• DISH (Utah): Ch. 14

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State will open the home portion of the 2023 season with a matchup against the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, September 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT). USU is 18-2 all-time against the Bengals.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football Week 4 Recap

Week 4 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books and KSL Sports Rewind has a full recap

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Top Plays From Week 4 Of HS Football Season

Dusty Litster of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted all the great plays from the fourth week of the high school football season.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind Moment Of The Week: Mountain Ridge Sentinels

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted Mountain Ridge after the Sentinels went to Lone Peak and beat the Knights.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah State Aggies Versus Idaho State Bengals

Utah State comes into week two with a new TV deal in place as they seek their first win against the Idaho State Bengals. 

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah’s Jack Bouwmeester Named Week One Pac-12 Special Teams Player Of Week

Following the season opener against Florida, Utes punter Jack Bouwmeester was named the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Soccer Makes History Reaching No. 1 For First Time

BYU women's soccer climbs to a historic milestone in program history.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Utah State Looking Forward To Raucous Home Crowd Against Idaho State