Utah State Looking Forward To Raucous Home Crowd Against Idaho State

LOGAN, Utah – The Aggies can’t wait to get 2023 started in front of their home crowd with the USU faithful striping Maverik Stadium this weekend.

Utah State opens its home portion of 2023 at Maverik Stadium against the visiting Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, September 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).

364 days before facing Idaho State, USU was favored against another visiting Big Sky team, Weber State. Rather than roll over, the Wildcats came into Logan and throttled the Aggies 35-7. Utah State hopes to avoid a similar fate against the Bengals.

Aggie Depth Report

Senior safety Omari Okeke has been lost for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

DT Hale Motu’apuaka and TE Broc Lane did not play against Iowa.

Blake Anderson state that Lane is ‘day-to-day’ while first-string tight end Josh Sterzer remains ‘a week or two out’.

Sophomore linebacker Max Alford did not return after being injured on the first play from scrimmage. Anderson said Alford suffered a ‘significant injury’. Alford will undergo additional testing this week.

Sophomore Gavin Barthiel and redshirt freshman Bronson Olevao Jr. played the majority of the game in Alford’s stead.

Utah State Aggies (0-1) vs. Idaho State Bengals (0-1)

Saturday, September 9 – Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT

RADIO: Aggie Sports Network

• Scott Garrard & Kevin White

• KSL Sports Zone

TV: KJZZ / Mountain West Network

• Dave Fox, Alema Harrington, & Frank Dolce

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 3/HD657

• DirecTV (Utah): Ch. 14

• DISH (Utah): Ch. 14

Utah State will open the home portion of the 2023 season with a matchup against the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, September 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT). USU is 18-2 all-time against the Bengals.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.

