On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Eclipse may be the largest single event to draw people to Piute County in county history

Sep 5, 2023, 7:55 PM | Updated: 7:57 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

MARYSVALE, Utah — When you own a small business, you do whatever you can to make it a success, even if it means doing the dishes.

“Whatever job needs to get done is the job you do,” said Robert Thompson.

He and his wife Kristal bought the Big Rock Candy Mountain Resort near Marysvale just last year.

Robert and Kristal Thompson washing the dishes at their resort kitchen. (Mark Wetzel/KSL TV)

Robert and Kristal Thompson washing the dishes at their resort kitchen. (Mark Wetzel/KSL TV)

It is a place they have visited before, so when they noticed it was for sale, they decided to give it a try.

“I had been working in corporate America for years and I was getting burnt out of doing that,” Robert Thompson said.

They knew buying the resort was a risk, but they also felt with lots of hard work, they could get people to stop by.

“Honestly, it is a magical place already. So, we’re just hoping to build upon that,” Kristal Thompson said.

Big Rock Candy Mountain resort sign

Marysvale, Utah, in Piute County will be host perhaps its biggest event in its history with an annular eclipse on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Mark Wetzel/KSL TV)

They bought the resort, which is in Sevier County just over the Piute County line, just in time. Because nothing brings people in like something you don’t see every day. Or, in this case, every decade.

“We have actually been booked out since the end of April. We are opening some spots for people to camp and bring their RV so there is more room for everybody,” said Robert Thompson.

Marysvale is one of many Utah communities that are right in the middle of the path of the big annular eclipse coming on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 14. It just might be the single biggest event that draws people to Piute County in county history.

Sign reading Welcome to Marysvale

Marysvale, Utah, in Piute County will be host perhaps its biggest event in its history with an annular eclipse on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Mark Wetzel/KSL TV)

“I think everyone is a little bit nervous, right? We just don’t know what’s going to happen. We saw what happened in Idaho a few years ago and were hoping to avoid that but we won’t know until it happens,” said Darin Bushman, a Piute County Commissioner. “The businesses have been getting ready and we think we will be ready for the crowds.”

With events, music, food, and portable restrooms, Bushman feels the county and businesses have been doing a great job of preparing.

Bushman also thinks the eclipse is a great opportunity for people to discover the area, which maybe doesn’t get the tourism attention it deserves.

“Frankly, we have the most beautiful scenery in the state,” Bushman said . “We see this an opportunity to expose people to Piute County and hopefully they will be making reservations for next year.”

That’s what the Thompsons are hoping for.

A staff worker repainting a sign in preparation for the Solar Eclipse event. (KSL TV, Mark Wetzel)

A staff worker repainting a sign in preparation for the Solar Eclipse event. (Mark Wetzel/KSL TV)

“Our number one thing when we bought was raising awareness of, one, that we are here and what we have to do here,” said Kristal. “Many other businesses in the county are on board as well to show off what we have.”

Who knew that a big shadow just might put them, and the area, in an even bigger spotlight?

“We heard through the grapevine that the sheriff’s department is expecting more than 30,000 people to come to the area,” said Robert. “That is a lot of people considering about 30,000 people live within a 50-mile radius of the Big Rock Candy Mountain.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday $28 million is going to six organizations for land ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Feds to send ‘once-in-a-generation funding’ to Utah, Western conservation projects

Federal land managers on Tuesday announced they are sending $28 million to six conservation groups to improve and conserve public lands across the West, including multiple projects in Utah.

21 hours ago

Preliminary results were taken from the Congressional District 2 at 8:48 p.m. on Tuesday evening. R...

Mary Culbertson

Preliminary Results are in for the race to replace Rep. Chris Stewart

Preliminary results for the GOP race to replace Rep. Chris Stewart began on Tuesday evening.

21 hours ago

The Blaine family pictured on a hike before the accident. (KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton

Mantua family loses four of its eight members in deadly Idaho car crash

KSL's Shelby Lofton speaks with a grieving husband and father after he lost four of his seven family members to a car accident in Idaho.

21 hours ago

Monarch butterfly...

Katija Stjepovic

Popular American Fork park renamed to help save Monarch Butterfly

Since 1990 the monarch butterfly population has seen a sharp decline, as much as 99% in the western United States.

21 hours ago

A coyote caught on camera by a Sandy resident. (Vanette Jones)...

Shara Park

Sandy coyote attacks on the rise; multiple owners with lost pets

An uptick in coyote killings in Sandy has residents mourning their pets. Animal Services has some actions for residents to follow to help pets stay alive.

21 hours ago

This week KSL+ looks at what school districts describe as “chronic absenteeism” in Utah’s sch...

Braden McElreath and Michael Houck, KSL TV

8 Utah schools have been placed on lockdown since the start 2023-2024 school year

In just two and a half weeks, seven Utah schools have issued seven lockdown protocols. 

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Eclipse may be the largest single event to draw people to Piute County in county history