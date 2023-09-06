On The Site:
Two killed in Enoch crash

Sep 6, 2023, 5:52 AM | Updated: 5:58 am

BY ELIZA PACE


ENOCH, Utah — Two people were killed in a crash on state Route 130 near milepost 13.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, at approximately 9:41 p.m., a white Ford Econoline van was traveling northbound on SR-130 when it drifted into the oncoming southbound lane.

First, the van sideswiped a farm implement, which was being towed by a tractor, and then the van struck a pickup truck that was behind the tractor.

The van flipped and came to rest on the shoulder of the road. Two occupants of the van died in the crash.

The road was closed for several hours as the crash was investigated.

No other information, including the identities of the occupants of the van, was released.

Two killed in Enoch crash