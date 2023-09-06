‘Man with rifle’ shot by Layton police

LAYTON, Utah — A man was shot in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning at Layton Meadows Apartments.

According to the Layton Police Department, police were on an unrelated call this morning when they encountered a man with a rifle.

Layton police tells me officers immediately recognized the suspect who hours earlier had a “friendly” conversation with them as they were working on an unrelated case. No word on the man’s condition. Police are trying to determine how many officers were involved in the shooting. pic.twitter.com/iXYQRymZBt — Tamara Vaifanua (@TamaraVaifanua) September 6, 2023

“After an hour of attempting to deescalate, an officer-involved shooting occurred,” the department stated in a tweet.

Officers were at Layton Meadows Apts on an unrelated call this morning when they encountered a man with a rifle. After an hour of attempting to deescalate, an officer involved shooting occurred. Media can meet a public information officer at the northwest corner of complex — Layton Police (@laytonpolice) September 6, 2023

Police did not release the condition of the man shot or how many officers were involved in the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.