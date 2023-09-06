How To Watch BYU Football Versus Southern Utah Thunderbirds

SALT LAKE CITY – The college football season is underway for the BYU football team and the Cougars are on to Week 2 with a matchup against in-state foe Southern Utah.

How to watch Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs. BYU Cougars football game

The Cougars will host the T-Birds at LaVell Edwards Stadium (Capacity: 63,470) in Provo, Utah on Saturday, September 9.

It will be BYU and Southern Utah’s second-ever meeting. The Cougars and Thunderbirds first played in 2016. BYU hosted SUU in Provo and won, 37-7.

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to watch, stream, and listen to the SUU vs. BYU football game:

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Southern Utah will be broadcast on ESPN+. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Streaming

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Online

ESPN.com

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

Ways to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Cougar Sports Saturday preview show at 9 a.m. (MDT)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

Southern Utah vs. BYU recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

SUU vs. BYU

The T-Birds opened their 2023 campaign on the road against the Pac-12 Conference’s Arizona State Sun Devils. SUU nearly pulled off a comeback in the second half and fell in a close contest. ASU defeated Southern Utah, 24-21.

BYU kicked off its season with the program’s first shutout in nearly a decade. The Cougars beat the Sam Houston State Bearkats, 14-0. Although the defense blanked the Bearkats, BYU’s offense had a less-than-stellar performance in Week 1.

As of September 4, ESPN Analytics gave BYU a 94.9 percent chance of improving to 2-0 and put the Thunderbirds’ shot of pulling the upset at 5.1 percent.

