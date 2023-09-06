Four Members Of Real Salt Lake Called For International Duty

SALT LAKE CITY – With the FIFA World Cup Qualifier around the corner, four Real Salt Lake footballers have been selected to represent their home countries.

The four RSL players selected are Jefferson Savarino (Venezuela), Braian Ojeda (Paraguay), Rubio Rubin (Guatemala), and Kevon Lambert (Jamaica).

All four players have considerable experience with their home country’s squads.

Savarino and Lambert are the two most seasoned in international competitions, playing in 32 and 23 matches respectively.

Rubin made his Guatemala debut in May 2022. He has scored five goals in 13 games for Los Chapines.

Ojeda played 16 games for multiple Albirroja youth national teams. Since 2021, he has made eight appearances for Paraguay.

Savarino and Ojeda will face off as Paraguay and Venezuela match up on Tuesday, September 12, at 5:00 p.m. MDT.

