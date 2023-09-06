On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Four Members Of Real Salt Lake Called For International Duty

Sep 6, 2023, 10:34 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – With the FIFA World Cup Qualifier around the corner, four Real Salt Lake footballers have been selected to represent their home countries.

The four RSL players selected are Jefferson Savarino (Venezuela), Braian Ojeda (Paraguay), Rubio Rubin (Guatemala), and Kevon Lambert (Jamaica).

All four players have considerable experience with their home country’s squads.

Savarino and Lambert are the two most seasoned in international competitions, playing in 32 and 23 matches respectively.

Rubin made his Guatemala debut in May 2022. He has scored five goals in 13 games for Los Chapines.

Ojeda played 16 games for multiple Albirroja youth national teams. Since 2021, he has made eight appearances for Paraguay.

Savarino and Ojeda will face off as Paraguay and Venezuela match up on Tuesday, September 12, at 5:00 p.m. MDT.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

