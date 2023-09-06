On The Site:
West Jordan man charged with shooting brother-in-law in the presence of children

Sep 6, 2023, 11:38 AM | Updated: 12:57 pm

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


WEST JORDAN, Utah — A West Jordan man has been arrested and charged with shooting his live-in brother-in-law in the stomach.

David Siatini Paes Au, 36, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; plus aggravated assault and seven counts of domestic violence causing injury in the presence of a child, third-degree felonies.

On Saturday, police say Au was arguing with his brother-in-law. Au’s wife, who is the victim’s sister, told her brother he needed to leave, according to charging documents. The brother-in-law exited the residence and went to the front yard.

But as the wife was going upstairs, “she saw Au exiting the residence with a gun in his hand. (She) stated that she ran down the stairs and to the front door and, by the time she walked outside, she saw Au point the gun at (her brother) and shoot,” according to charging documents.

She then ran toward Au and pushed him so he wouldn’t shoot again and stood between the two men, the charges state.

Man critically injured in West Jordan shooting

One witness told police “Au pointed the gun at (the brother-in-law) twice” while he was being shielded by his sister and stated, “You’re lucky, I would have killed (you),” according to the charges.

Seven children, ranging in ages from 5 to 15, were in the front yard when the shooting occurred, the court documents say. Prosecutors have requested Au be held in the Salt Lake County Jail without the possibility of posting bail pending trial.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

