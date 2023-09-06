On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #34 Rich Kelley

Sep 6, 2023, 11:40 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 34 is center Rick Kelley.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Rich Kelley’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 34 – Rich Kelley

The first ever first-round draft pick in Jazz franchise history, Kelley hit the ground running in New Orleans becoming an instant contributor during his rookie season.

Kelley appeared in 75 games or more in his first four seasons with the Jazz averaging a near double-double with 10.0 points and 9.3 rebounds in 313 games.

A well-rounded big man, the Stanford product also dished out 2.8 assists, blocked 1.3 shots, and grabbed 1.0 steals between 1975-79.


After stops in Phoenix, New Jersey, and Denver, the Jazz reacquired Kelley in 1983 to provide veteran leadership to a younger roster.

During his final two years with the organization, Kelley helped lead the Utah Jazz to the playoffs for the first time in franchise history, before finishing his career in Sacramento.

In total, Kelley averaged 8.1 points and 8.0 rebounds in 497 appearances with the Jazz, and is the franchise’s seventh all-time leader in rebounds and rebounds per game, ranks 10th in blocks, and sixth in defensive rating.

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Jazz Assistant Jason Terry Named In $25K Lawsuit Over Rolex

Jason Terry has been named in a lawsuit that accuses the Utah Jazz assistant coach of failing to pay for a $25,000 Rolex Watch. 

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 5

Week 4 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and there is some shake-up in the KSL Sports Rewind Top 25.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Have Healthy Respect, Familiarity With Baylor Ahead Of Matchup

The Baylor Bears had a rough start to their 2023 campaign, but Utah football isn't about to show their opponent any disrespect because of it.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Have Healthy Respect, Familiarity With Baylor Ahead Of Matchup

The Baylor Bears had a rough start to their 2023 campaign, but Utah football isn't about to show their opponent any disrespect because of it.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chiefs’ All-Pro TE Travis Kelce Hyperextends Knee In Practice For Opener Vs. Detroit

Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during the Chiefs' practice before their opener against Detroit, leaving the status of the TE in question.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Four Members Of Real Salt Lake Called For International Duty

With the FIFA World Cup Qualifier around the corner, four Real Salt Lake footballers have been selected to represent their home countries. 

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #34 Rich Kelley