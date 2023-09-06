Snowbasin Resort is upgrading parking, ski lifts, and accessibility

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Utah got a small taste of winter on Monday, with snow hitting parts of the state.

It is a reminder that winter and ski season are following closely behind as the Snowbasin Resort is counting down to its opening day, which is Nov. 24.

“79! Just under 80!” said Brooks Roe.

Brooks Roe is Snowbasin’s “Stoke Specialist.” The days are dwindling for quiet patios and green mountaintops as soon those days will be swapped out for skis, snowboards, and fresh powder runs.

“Hoping we can get an early start like last season and keep it late,” Roe said.

Roe said he looks at the calendar year as two seasons: Summer and Winter. Summer — means preparation for winter.

Skiers and snowboarders will find new improvements this season as the heart of the mountain at Snowbasin will be easily accessible, and there will be even easier access to the south side.

“The improvements we’re doing this year is the most we’ve done since we built for the Olympics,” he said.

Getting a facelift takes on new meaning as improvements include a new chair lift.

“We’re building the new DeMoisy express lift, over on the Strawberry side of our mountain,” Roe said.

He said it’s a game changer in accessibility, as there used to be only one lift on the other side.

“Strawberry is kind of one of those areas that people hunt for on like a power day or a bluebird day,” Roe said.

He said it would help keep people spread out, so the mountain and what is behind it is all yours.

“Keep Earl’s less busy. Needles Lodge, John Paul – people will just have more area to play and roam and explore,” Roe said.

Also new in the 23-24 season are the 124 new parking spots in the resort’s lower parking lot, more than a dozen new restrooms at ground level, and a new patio near the Strawberry area.

“This is a great change for Snowbasin. It’s a great improvement,” Roe said.