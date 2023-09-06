KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 5

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 4 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and there is some shake-up in the KSL Sports Rewind Top 25.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind released the Top 25 rankings heading into Week 5 of the football season.

Here are the top 25 rankings entering Week 5 voted by the Rewind Sports Network (previous ranking included). For a full recap of the Top 25, check out the video at the top of the story.

KSL Sports Rewind Top 25 High School Football Poll Heading Into Week 4

Dropped out of Top 25: Olympus, Orem

25. San Juan Broncos, 4-0 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win at Summit Academy, 47-22.

Next Up: @ Judge Memorial on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM.

24. Green Canyon Wolves, 4-0 (#25)

Previous Result: Win at Morgan, 15-14.

Next Up: vs. Mountain Crest on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM.

23. East Leopards, 2-2 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win at No. 9 Alta, 10-7.

Next Up: Bye Week

22. Granger Lancers, 2-2 (#20)

Previous Result: Win vs. Skyline, 55-10.

Next Up: @ Weber on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM.

21. Davis Darts, 3-1 (#19)

Previous Result: Win at Kearns, 27-7.

Next Up: @ Taylorsville on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM.

20. Sky View Bobcats, 4-0 (#23)

Previous Result: Win at Fremont, 35-7.

Next Up: vs. No. 19 Ridgeline on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM.

19. Ridgeline Riverhawks, 4-0 (#22)

Previous Result: Win at Cedar Valley, 49-7.

Next Up: @ No. 20 Sky View on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM.

18. Box Elder Bees, 4-0 (#21)

Previous Result: Win vs. Northridge, 42-12.

Next Up: vs. Roy on Thursday, September 7 at 7:00 PM

17. Park City Miners, 4-0 (#18)

Previous Result: Win at Hillcrest, 44-0.

Next Up: vs. Murray on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM.

16. Springville Red Devils, 3-1 (#16)

Previous Result: Win at Cyprus, 46-0.

Next Up: @ No. 5 Timpview on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM.

15. Herriman Mustangs, 3-1 (#17)

Previous Result: Win vs. Westlake, 27-0.

Next Up: @ No. 4 Lehi on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM.

14. Alta Hawks, 3-1 (#9)

Previous Result: Loss vs. East, 10-7.

Next Up: @ No. 10 West on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

13. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs, 3-1 (#14)

Previous Result: Win at Cedar, 51-7.

Next Up: vs. Desert Hills on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

12. Bingham Miners, 1-3 (#11)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 2 Skyridge, 35-28.

Next Up: @ No. 3 American Fork on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

11. Lone Peak Knights, 1-3 (#7)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 12 Mountain Ridge, 31-17.

Next Up: @ Highland (AZ) on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM.

10. West Panthers, 1-2 (#8)

Previous Result: Win at No. 24 Olympus, 19-18.

Next Up: vs. No. 14 Alta on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

9. Brighton Bengals, 3-1 (#13)

Previous Result: Win at Highland, 29-6.

Next Up: vs. Olympus on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM.

8. Pleasant Grove Vikings, 4-0 (#10)

Previous Result: Win vs. Layton, 31-14.

Next Up: @ West Jordan on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM.

7. Mountain Ridge Sentinels, 4-0 (#12)

Previous Result: Win at No. 7 Lone Peak, 31-17.

Next Up: Bye Week

6. Syracuse Titans, 4-0 (#6)

Previous Result: Win at Taylorsville, 59-0.

Next Up: @ No. 1 Corner Canyon on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

5. Timpview Thunderbirds, 2-2 (#4)

Previous Result: Loss at Los Alamitos (CA), 57-35.

Next Up: @ No. 16 Springville on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM.

4. Lehi Pioneers, 4-0 (#5)

Previous Result: Win vs. Maple Mountain, 37-14.

Next Up: vs. No. 15 Herriman on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM.

3. American Fork Cavemen, 4-0 (#3)

Previous Result: Win at Rigby (ID), 50-7.

Next Up: vs. No. 12 Bingham on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

2. Skyridge Falcons, 4-0 (#2)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 11 Bingham, 35-28.

Next Up: @ Riverton on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

1. Corner Canyon Chargers, 3-1 (#1)

Previous Result: Win at Farmington, 42-3.

Next Up: @ No. 6 Syracuse on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Crimson Cliffs High School, where the Mustangs will host the Desert Hills Thunder. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM MT on Friday, September 8. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.