Report: Jazz Assistant Jason Terry Named In $25K Lawsuit Over Rolex

SALT LAKE CITY – Jason Terry has been named in a lawsuit that accuses the Utah Jazz assistant coach of failing to pay for a $25,000 Rolex Watch.

According to the New York Post, Terry rented the Rolex ahead of an event over the summer and later told watch dealer Eric Mavachev that he intended to buy the piece.

However, after exchanging bank information, Mavachev, who also goes by “Eric Da Jeweler,” claimed he never received the wire transfer.

“Terry also ghosted Mavachev in a message from the next day saying he never received the funds, the filing alleges,” the New York Post wrote.

“Terry ‘has not paid plaintiff the total amount of $25,000.00, which is the agreed upon value of the Rolex Watch, and has not returned the Rolex Watch to Plaintiff, the suit charges.”

According to Basketball-Reference.com, Terry made over $108 million during his storied NBA career.

Jason Terry Joined Utah Jazz Staff In 2022

Terry played 19 seasons in the NBA before getting into coaching. He was among the long list of candidates that interviewed for the Jazz vacant head coaching position that ultimately went to Will Hardy.

The Seattle, Washington native was selected 10th overall in the 1999 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks after a successful college career at Arizona, which includes a national championship.

He stayed with the Hawks until 2004 when he joined the Dallas Mavericks for the longest stint of his career. While in Dallas from 2004-12, Terry helped the Mavericks win an NBA title in 2011.

Terry averaged 13.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game in 1,410 appearances including 679 starts.

He retired from basketball in 2019 when he was offered the general manager position for the Texas Legends in the NBA G League. Following one season in the front office, Terry joined his alma mater as an assistant coach from 2020-21.

Terry made the move back to the G League to be the head coach of the Grand Rapids Gold, the affiliate of the Denver Nuggets.

