On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: Jazz Assistant Jason Terry Named In $25K Lawsuit Over Rolex

Sep 6, 2023, 2:09 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Jason Terry has been named in a lawsuit that accuses the Utah Jazz assistant coach of failing to pay for a $25,000 Rolex Watch.

According to the New York Post, Terry rented the Rolex ahead of an event over the summer and later told watch dealer Eric Mavachev that he intended to buy the piece.

However, after exchanging bank information, Mavachev, who also goes by “Eric Da Jeweler,” claimed he never received the wire transfer.

“Terry also ghosted Mavachev in a message from the next day saying he never received the funds, the filing alleges,” the New York Post wrote.

“Terry ‘has not paid plaintiff the total amount of $25,000.00, which is the agreed upon value of the Rolex Watch, and has not returned the Rolex Watch to Plaintiff, the suit charges.”

According to Basketball-Reference.com, Terry made over $108 million during his storied NBA career.

Jason Terry Joined Utah Jazz Staff In 2022

Terry played 19 seasons in the NBA before getting into coaching. He was among the long list of candidates that interviewed for the Jazz vacant head coaching position that ultimately went to Will Hardy.

The Seattle, Washington native was selected 10th overall in the 1999 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks after a successful college career at Arizona, which includes a national championship.

He stayed with the Hawks until 2004 when he joined the Dallas Mavericks for the longest stint of his career. While in Dallas from 2004-12, Terry helped the Mavericks win an NBA title in 2011.

Terry averaged 13.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game in 1,410 appearances including 679 starts.

He retired from basketball in 2019 when he was offered the general manager position for the Texas Legends in the NBA G League. Following one season in the front office, Terry joined his alma mater as an assistant coach from 2020-21.

Terry made the move back to the  G League to be the head coach of the Grand Rapids Gold, the affiliate of the Denver Nuggets.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 5

Week 4 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and there is some shake-up in the KSL Sports Rewind Top 25.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #34 Rich Kelley

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 34 is center Rick Kelley.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Have Healthy Respect, Familiarity With Baylor Ahead Of Matchup

The Baylor Bears had a rough start to their 2023 campaign, but Utah football isn't about to show their opponent any disrespect because of it.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Have Healthy Respect, Familiarity With Baylor Ahead Of Matchup

The Baylor Bears had a rough start to their 2023 campaign, but Utah football isn't about to show their opponent any disrespect because of it.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chiefs’ All-Pro TE Travis Kelce Hyperextends Knee In Practice For Opener Vs. Detroit

Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during the Chiefs' practice before their opener against Detroit, leaving the status of the TE in question.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Four Members Of Real Salt Lake Called For International Duty

With the FIFA World Cup Qualifier around the corner, four Real Salt Lake footballers have been selected to represent their home countries. 

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Report: Jazz Assistant Jason Terry Named In $25K Lawsuit Over Rolex