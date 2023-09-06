Utah Football Wearing Red, White, Red Against Baylor

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is going on the road for the first time in 2023 this weekend and have pulled out another classic uniform look for the Baylor Bears.

Last week, the Utes were seeing all red against the Florida Gators and this week they will be keeping most of that aside from their white jersey.

This may be the first meeting ever of the two programs but won’t be the last as Utah football will be joining Baylor in the Big 12 next season. Here is to kicking off this series on a stylish note.

A Closer Look At The Utes’ Uniforms For Baylor

Utah will be rocking the same helmet they wore to start the season- the candy apple red with the classic drum and feather logo.

Instead of the red jersey and accessories that were used a week ago against the Gators, the Utes will wear white.

The Utes will then finish off the look with their red pants.

Many fans will recall this is the same uniform combination the Utes wore in the Pac-12 Championship last season against USC. They also wore a similar combination the previous time they met the Trojans in “Sin City” for the Las Vegas Bowl.

Texas Utes

To model the look, the Utes used cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn who hails from Beaumont, Texas and is one of 14 players on the team from the Lone Star State.

