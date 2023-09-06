Trax Tunnel On University Of Utah Campus Has New Look

SALT LAKE CITY – The Trax tunnel that connects the University of Utah campus to Rice-Eccles Stadium received a pretty cool facelift over the summer.

What was once a dingy, dirty, off-white vortex of doom highlighted by fluorescent lights now has a mural that reflects the spirit and passion of Utah football.

Utah Athletics teased the makeover in the weeks leading up to the Utes’ big season opener against the Florida Gators last week.

Remembering Some Other Drastic Utah Utes Makeovers

Since joining the Pac-12 in 2011, the Utah campus has undergone many changes whether it’s been on the academic or athletic side.

Since we are a sports-oriented outlet, however, we will keep our focus there.

One of the first major changes that took place was at the football facility which was torn down, rebuilt and opened in 2013. That was followed up by “UTAH” being painted on the field house in the north end zone in 2015, and the new jumbotron in the south endzone in 2016.

Utah went all in on the south endzone in 2020 knocking everything down except for the new scoreboard and expanding the stadium. That renovation opened for the 2021 football season.

Football hasn’t been the only one to benefit from recent renovations and improvements. Utah men’s and women’s basketball got a new practice facility that opened in 2015.

The Utah softball team got an updated field in 2013, the Utah ski team moved into their new facility in 2017 while Utah golf opened their practice facility in 2021.

Just a few weeks back Utah gymnastics showed off their newly renovated gym and Utah baseball is in the process of fundraising for a new on-campus stadium.

Tell us what you think! What renovations/improvements/beautifications do you want to see next on the University of Utah campus?

