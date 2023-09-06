On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Trax Tunnel On University Of Utah Campus Has New Look

Sep 6, 2023, 4:48 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Trax tunnel that connects the University of Utah campus to Rice-Eccles Stadium received a pretty cool facelift over the summer.

What was once a dingy, dirty, off-white vortex of doom highlighted by fluorescent lights now has a mural that reflects the spirit and passion of Utah football.

Utah Athletics teased the makeover in the weeks leading up to the Utes’ big season opener against the Florida Gators last week.

Remembering Some Other Drastic Utah Utes Makeovers

Since joining the Pac-12 in 2011, the Utah campus has undergone many changes whether it’s been on the academic or athletic side.

Since we are a sports-oriented outlet, however, we will keep our focus there.

One of the first major changes that took place was at the football facility which was torn down, rebuilt and opened in 2013. That was followed up by “UTAH” being painted on the field house in the north end zone in 2015, and the new jumbotron in the south endzone in 2016.

Utah went all in on the south endzone in 2020 knocking everything down except for the new scoreboard and expanding the stadium. That renovation opened for the 2021 football season.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle Bodkin (@bodkinkslsports)

Football hasn’t been the only one to benefit from recent renovations and improvements. Utah men’s and women’s basketball got a new practice facility that opened in 2015.

 

The Utah softball team got an updated field in 2013, the Utah ski team moved into their new facility in 2017 while Utah golf opened their practice facility in 2021.

Just a few weeks back Utah gymnastics showed off their newly renovated gym and Utah baseball is in the process of fundraising for a new on-campus stadium.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Tell us what you think! What renovations/improvements/beautifications do you want to see next on the University of Utah campus?

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Football V. Baylor Bears

The college football season is in full swing! In week two, the Utah Utes will hit the road for a match against the Baylor Bears.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: What Is Best, Worst, Most Likely Scenario For Utah Jazz In 2023-24?

For some teams, its championship or bust. Others have embraced the rebuild. What are the Utah Jazz expecting for the upcoming season?

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Wearing Red, White, Red Against Baylor

Utah football is going on the road for the first time in 2023 and have pulled out another classic uniform look for the Baylor Bears.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Jazz Assistant Jason Terry Named In $25K Lawsuit Over Rolex

Jason Terry has been named in a lawsuit that accuses the Utah Jazz assistant coach of failing to pay for a $25,000 Rolex Watch. 

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 5

Week 4 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and there is some shake-up in the KSL Sports Rewind Top 25.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #34 Rich Kelley

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 34 is center Rick Kelley.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Trax Tunnel On University Of Utah Campus Has New Look