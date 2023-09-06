On The Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Notes: What Is Best, Worst, Most Likely Scenario For Utah Jazz In 2023-24?

Sep 6, 2023, 4:49 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Teams like Denver and Boston know they will be good next year. On the other end, Washington and Portland are clearly in rebuilds. What are the Utah Jazz expecting for the upcoming season?

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt went over the best, worst, and most likely scenario for Utah in 2023-24.

Postseason or Top Pick?

The Jazz finished last season as the 12th seed in the West with a record of 37-45.

The addition of Atlanta’s John Collins and a promising class of rookies has created expectations for a postseason appearance.

If talking about a best-case scenario, the Jazz could definitely be in the running for a play-in spot. It’s very realistic for players like Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler, and John Collins to improve upon their 2022-23 campaign.

“I think you either want to make the playoffs or you want to really badly miss the playoffs,” Anderson said.

Looking at the Jazz roster, it appears that a finish in the 8 to 12-seed range is the most likely scenario.

For most teams, this would be very unfortunate. But, the Jazz have such a large collection of draft assets that they will probably be set in the upcoming drafts regardless.

What are your expectations for the Jazz in the upcoming season? Is a postseason appearance or a top-5 pick more likely?

The Jazz Notes podcast, hosted by Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt, keeps you up-to-date with Utah Jazz news from on and off the court every week. Check back on Tuesday afternoons for the latest episode!

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

