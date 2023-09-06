On The Site:
How To Watch Utah Football V. Baylor Bears

Sep 6, 2023, 4:59 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The college football season is in full swing! In week two, the Utah Utes will hit the road for a match against the Baylor Bears.

How to watch Utah Utes Football vs. Baylor Bears football game

The Bears host the Utes at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas on Saturday, September 9.

RELATED: Utah Football Moves Up AP Top 25 After Florida Takedown

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to watch, stream, and listen to the Utah vs. Baylor football game:

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against Baylor will be televised nationally on ESPN. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

College Football on ESPN

Streaming

Fubo

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

KSL Sports Zone

A Pregame Show and Postgame Show will run on the KSL Sports Zone.

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

