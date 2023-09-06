How To Watch Utah Football V. Baylor Bears
Sep 6, 2023, 4:59 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The college football season is in full swing! In week two, the Utah Utes will hit the road for a match against the Baylor Bears.
How to watch Utah Utes Football vs. Baylor Bears football game
The Bears host the Utes at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas on Saturday, September 9.
Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to watch, stream, and listen to the Utah vs. Baylor football game:
What channel is Utah Football on?
The Utah football game against Baylor will be televised nationally on ESPN. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. (MDT).
Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah
Ways to Watch:
Television
College Football on ESPN
Streaming
Mobile/Streaming Devices
ESPN app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)
KSL Sports Zone
A Pregame Show and Postgame Show will run on the KSL Sports Zone.
Online
Mobile
