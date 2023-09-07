On The Site:
CRIME

Police warn of car equipped with red and blue lights, possibly impersonating law enforcement

Sep 6, 2023, 6:24 PM

car with police lights out the back window of a vehicle...

Salt Lake police shared this photo of a car suspected of using flashing lights on in the Salt Lake City area. (SLCPD)

(SLCPD)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are warning citizens to be on the lookout for a driver who may be impersonating a police officer with fake police lights in his car.

A person reported a suspicious car on Wednesday at 3:21 p.m. when they spotted a driver of a dark-colored sedan flashing red and blue lights on Interstate 80 between the airport and Redwood Road exits, Salt Lake City Police Department said. The vehicle was last seen on 400 South near Emery Street.

“At this point, it is unknown if the suspect driver was using the red and blue lights on their car, while moving, to attempt to pull someone over or to get through traffic faster,” SLCPD said. “If a community member is being pulled over and has questions or concerns, they should call 9-1-1 immediately.”

The suspect’s car is described as, possibly a black Dodge Charger with red and blue lighted embedded and flashing in its fog lights and reportedly had a man driving and a woman as a passenger. Neither passenger or driver had any law enforcement marking on their clothing police said.

Police said at the time of the incident there were no unmarked law enforcement cars attempting traffic stops.

“Based on the placement, pattern, positioning of, and the brightness of, the lights, and the lack of red and blue lights, the Salt Lake City Police Department does not believe the car belongs to any law enforcement agency,” police said.

Officers have not been able to identify the car or driver. SLCPD said:

While the Salt Lake City Police Department utilizes unmarked police cars, these vehicles are equipped with multiple, high-visibility red and blue lights and have sirens and public address systems that immediately distinguish and validate their law enforcement purpose.

Police provided a photo of the suspected car and requested that anyone with information about the car or the identity of the driver call 801.799.300 and reference case 23-200561.

