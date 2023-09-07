On The Site:
CRIME

Hurricane police warn of thieves distracting victims and taking purses

Sep 6, 2023, 8:43 PM

The three suspects involved in the attempted theft. (Hurricane Police)

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


HURRICANE, Utah — Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly distracted a woman by speaking a different language and tried to steal her purse.

According to the Hurricane Police Department, on Wednesday, the three men followed the victim out of a Hurricane store after she received cash.

“They then attempted to distract the person by asking for help in a foreign language, and while the person was attempting to help, one of the others reached for the citizen’s purse,” the police Facebook post stated.

Police say the victim noticed them attempting to take her purse and stopped them.

Authorities say the suspects drove away in a Gray/Silver Kia SUV with California license plates. Police believe the suspects were traveling across Washington County and are headed north.

If you have any information about this event, call the Hurricane Police Department at (435) 635-9663 and reference case 23H006166.

