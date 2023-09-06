On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Faces Challenge Of SUU Knowing Cougs Scheme On Offense

Sep 6, 2023, 9:22 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – When BYU football was the defending national champions in 1985, they had a shocking loss that season. It was against winless UTEP.

BYU was a 36-point favorite in that game and somehow lost to the lowly Miners 23-16.

Immediately after that game, rumors began floating that UTEP tapped into BYU’s booth and knew the play calls. I’m not sure the stories were ever proven true, but that rumor has permanently been attached to that disaster of a loss nearly four decades later.

Fast forward to 2023, the lackluster BYU offense that underwhelmed with a 14-point performance in a win over Sam Houston faces a Southern Utah team that knows what BYU does offensively.

No, the T-Birds from the FCS ranks haven’t tapped into BYU’s team meeting rooms. They just used to run BYU’s exact offense. So the Thunderbird defense knows what is coming on Saturday when the two programs square off Saturday for only the second meeting.

Last year, SUU hired DeLane Fitzgerald as head coach. Fitzgerald revamped the staff and hired former BYU offensive analyst Blair Peterson as his offensive coordinator.

Peterson worked side-by-side with BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick in the quarterback room from 2019 to 2021. He took BYU’s offense to Cedar City for the 2022 season.

After one year as the SUU offensive coordinator, Peterson joined Ed Lamb’s staff at Northern Colorado with the same title.

SUU knows the BYU offense

Southern Utah brought in former Eastern New Mexico head coach Tye Hiatt to replace Peterson as the Thunderbirds’ new play caller. But what BYU runs offensively remains familiar to SUU defensive personnel and staff.

“They know our offense inside and out because they run the exact same offense word for word, same everything; same signals, same everything,” said BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick. “One of our analysts was the OC down there. So, there are some logistical challenges for us this week with how we operate on offense. That’s a challenge, but it’s going to be fun.”

BYU tight end and SUU transfer Mata’ava Ta’ase earned the No. 2 tight end spot behind Isaac Rex because of his immediate understanding of BYU’s offense.

Ta’ase played through tragedy last week. Hours before the season opener, Ta’ase learned of the sudden passing of his father from a heart attack. The former T-Bird is expected to play against his old team this Saturday, but Roderick noted, “Everything is his choice.”

BYU is looking to bounce back from last week’s “pretty sloppy” performance against Sam Houston, which produced only 257 yards of offense. That total was the third-fewest in the Big 12 after week one. They will have to put together that improved play against an SUU defense that held future Big 12 foe Arizona State to 24 points in a near upset last week in Tempe.

“We didn’t play well at all [last week], and we need to play better for sure. We will,” Roderick said. “We’re going to be a really good offense this year. It was not a good day and we had a pretty heavy day leading up to the game and then we looked pretty sluggish out there, pretty sloppy. But we’re working to correct our mistakes. We have a lot of good players out here; we’ll play better.”

BYU vs. Southern Utah

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium (Provo, Utah)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM); Extended pregame begins at 9 a.m.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Football V. Baylor Bears

The college football season is in full swing! In week two, the Utah Utes will hit the road for a match against the Baylor Bears.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: What Is Best, Worst, Most Likely Scenario For Utah Jazz In 2023-24?

For some teams, its championship or bust. Others have embraced the rebuild. What are the Utah Jazz expecting for the upcoming season?

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Trax Tunnel On University Of Utah Campus Has New Look

The Trax tunnel that connects the University of Utah campus to Rice-Eccles Stadium received a pretty cool facelift over the summer.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Wearing Red, White, Red Against Baylor

Utah football is going on the road for the first time in 2023 and have pulled out another classic uniform look for the Baylor Bears.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Jazz Assistant Jason Terry Named In $25K Lawsuit Over Rolex

Jason Terry has been named in a lawsuit that accuses the Utah Jazz assistant coach of failing to pay for a $25,000 Rolex Watch. 

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 5

Week 4 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and there is some shake-up in the KSL Sports Rewind Top 25.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

BYU Faces Challenge Of SUU Knowing Cougs Scheme On Offense