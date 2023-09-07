On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Man arrested in elderly exploitation case after credit union employees spot ‘red flags’

Sep 7, 2023, 6:55 AM | Updated: 7:52 am

(FILE) Police lights at night.

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


SANDY, Utah — Police arrested a man who they say tried to get an elderly woman with dementia to withdraw money from her financial account.

Brian David Page, 57, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of robbery, intentional financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, disorderly conduct and making a threat of violence.

About 3 p.m. Tuesday, Page entered Mountain America Credit Union, 858 E. 9400 South, with an 82-year-old woman. The woman suffers from dementia and Page lives with her and is her “caretaker,” according to a police booking affidavit.

However, police say the woman’s son is her power of attorney “and is the only person that is able to make transactions on her account,” not Page.

“Brian entered the bank and demanded that bank tellers give him $150 from the elderly female’s account with her present. Bank tellers attempted to engage with the female but were unable to as Brian overrode her attempts at talking and demanded that he was in charge. Bank tellers recognized the red flags,” the affidavit states.

After contacting the woman’s son, credit union employees told Page they would not give him money. Employees say Page became “agitated” and told a teller to step outside so they could fight, according to the affidavit.

“Brian was asked to leave the premises and he refused several times to leave before exiting the building. Brian quickly came back inside the bank in an agitated manner, alarming the bank tellers and other patrons while telling the bank teller ‘he would fight them and police outside,'” the affidavit alleges.

When the elderly woman was questioned, she said she did not know what she was doing at the credit union. Police arrived and took Page into custody.

