Expert gives tips on how to stay mindful

Sep 7, 2023, 9:36 AM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


SALT LAKE CITY — Summer is over and people are trying to get back into the swing of things.

Britta Nelson is a health & wellness practitioner and an expert on how to be mindful of your daily routine.

“Mindfulness is really being in the present moment and not stressing so much about what’s coming up and what’s happened,” she said.

She says mindfulness is her philosophy.

“Usually, we’re just snacking at parties and all that during the summer.”

That includes mindful meals.

“Try to come back to a regular eating schedule that represents breakfast, lunch and dinner and snacks,” Nelson said.

Mindful sleep—including putting the phone down and winding down for the night.

Next up is mindful mornings.

“I’m a big believer of waking up in the morning and giving whether we have kids or not and 10 minutes to ourselves where we are quiet.”

And finally, mindful movement

“Literally, every 30 minutes to 60 minutes if we can just get up and move around our office, even if it’s just for a few seconds, that actually has a greater impact on our health, then if we go and do these intense spin classes,” Nelson said.

The trick is to keep it simple. Work on one small habit at a time, then go from there.

“Habit stacking is if every day you brush our teeth, and you want to start adding movement to your day, before you brush your teeth you do 10 pushups or 10 squats,” she said.

Britta holds a monthly “Mindful Hikers Meetup” where they hike, do yoga and meditation classes.

Click here for more information.

