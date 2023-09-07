Devoux Tuataga Picks BYU Over Offers From SEC, Big Ten Programs

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah – BYU football lands a priority commitment in Devoux Tuataga from Cedar Valley High School.

Tuataga is a 6-foot-6, 236-pound edge rusher who picked BYU over a Top Five that included future Big Ten program USC, plus SEC blueblood Tennessee, and BYU’s Big 12 rival Utah.

He held a hat day commitment ceremony at his high school, announcing his pledge to BYU.

The addition of Tuataga to BYU’s 2024 recruiting class brings them up to 12 commitments. Tuataga is tied for the second highest-rated prospect in the class with Decatur, Georgia cornerback Therrian Alexander III.

Last season at Cedar Valley, Tuataga had 15 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

He will serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at BYU.

Tuataga joins Highland High’s Siosefa Brown as the second edge rusher in BYU’s 2024 class. A position that continues to be a top priority in their recruiting efforts as they settle into life as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

BYU’s new defensive staff led by coordinator Jay Hill and defensive ends coach Kelly Poppinga made Tuataga an immediate priority the moment they arrived on campus last December. Adding Tuataga gives BYU another pass rusher into their future pipeline when he enrolls down the road.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Follow @Mitch_Harper