On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Devoux Tuataga Picks BYU Over Offers From SEC, Big Ten Programs

Sep 7, 2023, 9:49 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah – BYU football lands a priority commitment in Devoux Tuataga from Cedar Valley High School.

Tuataga is a 6-foot-6, 236-pound edge rusher who picked BYU over a Top Five that included future Big Ten program USC, plus SEC blueblood Tennessee, and BYU’s Big 12 rival Utah.

He held a hat day commitment ceremony at his high school, announcing his pledge to BYU.

The addition of Tuataga to BYU’s 2024 recruiting class brings them up to 12 commitments. Tuataga is tied for the second highest-rated prospect in the class with Decatur, Georgia cornerback Therrian Alexander III.

Last season at Cedar Valley, Tuataga had 15 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

He will serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at BYU.

Tuataga joins Highland High’s Siosefa Brown as the second edge rusher in BYU’s 2024 class. A position that continues to be a top priority in their recruiting efforts as they settle into life as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

BYU’s new defensive staff led by coordinator Jay Hill and defensive ends coach Kelly Poppinga made Tuataga an immediate priority the moment they arrived on campus last December. Adding Tuataga gives BYU another pass rusher into their future pipeline when he enrolls down the road.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Men’s Basketball Releases 2023-24 Schedule

LOGAN, Utah –  Utah State will open the Danny Sprinkle era when they host MSU Billings in an exhibition on November 3. Utah State announced their 2023-24 schedule on Thursday, September 7. RELATED: Danny Sprinkle Calls Utah State ‘Perfect Fit’ For Him To Leave Montana State 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟒 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄! 📆➡️ https://t.co/3eW98HwOPy Fans that have […]

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Week 5 High School Football Predictions

Week 5 of the high school football season is nearly here and we get ready for the jam-packed Friday with KSL Sports Rewind's picks.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #33 Royce O’Neale

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 33 is forward Royce O'Neale.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football’s History Against FCS Opponents

How BYU has performed against FCS teams in its history.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Faces Challenge Of SUU Knowing Cougs Scheme On Offense

BYU will look to get right on offense against a Southern Utah defense that knows everything about what the Cougars run.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Football V. Baylor Bears

The college football season is in full swing! In week two, the Utah Utes will hit the road for a match against the Baylor Bears.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Devoux Tuataga Picks BYU Over Offers From SEC, Big Ten Programs