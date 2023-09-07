On The Site:
CRIME

Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman for a week in his tent

Sep 7, 2023, 10:14 AM

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash...

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash near 755 South (SLCPD photo from July 9, 2023).

(SLCPD photo from July 9, 2023)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who allegedly held a woman hostage in his tent and sexually assaulted her for a week is facing numerous charges.

Stacy Lane Mitchell, 49, who goes by the moniker “Crazy,” was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated kidnapping, rape, forcible sodomy and object rape, all first-degree felonies; unlawful possession of another ID, a third-degree felony; and giving a false identity to an officer, a class A misdemeanor.

According to charging documents, a woman told police that between Aug. 24 and Aug. 31, “Mitchell held her in his tent against her will for approximately a week” and sexually assaulted her during that time. The woman says that “if she tried to leave, Mitchell threatened her with a gun and told her that he had murdered and kidnapped others.”

Mitchell also forced the woman “to disguise herself” whenever he took her outside his tent, the charges state. His tent was in the area of 700 West North Temple, according to police.

Prosecutors say the woman was eventually located by a friend who took her to a local hospital.

Police located Mitchell, who has “crazy” tattooed on his upper left arm, according to the charges. He tried to pass himself off as his brother, but detectives learned his identity after fingerprinting him, the charges state.

Mitchell has an extensive criminal history, according to court records. Prosecutors have requested that he be held in the Salt Lake County Jail without the possibility of posting bail pending trial.

Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman for a week in his tent