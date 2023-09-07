On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

SLC police determine car with red and blue lights not impersonating officers

Sep 7, 2023, 11:44 AM | Updated: 11:45 am

Police lights...

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department investigated a car that had red and blue lights and appeared to be impersonating a police car.

Police warn of car equipped with red and blue lights, possibly impersonating law enforcement

After information was released about the car, the registered owner contacted police and told officers she had recently purchased the black Dodge Charger and was not aware the car had red and blue lights embedded into the fog lights.

According to a release from police, “The registered owner reported being unaware of the red and blue lights, controlled by a smartphone app, were activated. The driver said while going to lunch she noticed cars pulling over for no explainable reason.”

A family member notified the driver about a local news article, and the driver contacted police.

Police said the owner has removed the lights and officers determined the owner was not attempting to impersonate a police officer.

Officers determined the owner was not impersonating a police officer.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Karah Brackin

Students visit ‘Weber Remembers 9/11’ project

WEBER COUNTY, Utah —  This Monday will mark 21 years since the 9/11 attacks that changed America. For so many of us, it seems like forever ago and yesterday all the same. It may be hard to believe, but current elementary, junior high, and high school students were not born when 9/11 occurred. One project […]

14 hours ago

File photo (Pixabay)...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Judge regrets lenient sentence for ‘predator’ softball coach in sex assault case

The victim and judge worry the sentence against a softball coach involved in child sexual assault was too lenient.

14 hours ago

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman for a week in his tent

A man who allegedly held a woman hostage in his tent and sexually assaulted her for a week is facing numerous charges.

14 hours ago

Photo: Adobe Stock...

Tamara Vaifanua

Expert gives tips on how to stay mindful

A health & wellness practitioner offers tips to be present amidst the stress of every day.

14 hours ago

(FILE) Police lights at night....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man arrested in elderly exploitation case after credit union employees spot ‘red flags’

Police arrested a man who they say tried to get an elderly woman with dementia to withdraw money from her financial account.

14 hours ago

Light House Canyon Fire in Emery County...

Cimaron Neugebauer

Fire embers from Lighthouse Canyon fire start another fire in Emery County

A new fire that ignited from the Lighthouse Fire in Emery County had created visible smoke in eastern Utah and western Colorado as of Wednesday night.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

SLC police determine car with red and blue lights not impersonating officers