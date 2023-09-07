SLC police determine car with red and blue lights not impersonating officers

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department investigated a car that had red and blue lights and appeared to be impersonating a police car.

After information was released about the car, the registered owner contacted police and told officers she had recently purchased the black Dodge Charger and was not aware the car had red and blue lights embedded into the fog lights.

According to a release from police, “The registered owner reported being unaware of the red and blue lights, controlled by a smartphone app, were activated. The driver said while going to lunch she noticed cars pulling over for no explainable reason.”

A family member notified the driver about a local news article, and the driver contacted police.

Police said the owner has removed the lights and officers determined the owner was not attempting to impersonate a police officer.

