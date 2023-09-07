Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #33 Royce O’Neale

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 33 is forward Royce O’Neale.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Royce O’Neale’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 33 – Royce O’Neale

After spending two seasons overseas to begin his professional basketball career, O’Neale signed with the Jazz as a free agent in 2017.

The scrappy forward quickly worked his way into former Jazz head coach Quin Snyder’s rotation as a rookie before taking over starting duties in 2019.

O’Neale became a key starter for the Jazz over his final three seasons in Utah averaging 6.9 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 38 percent from the three-point line.



In addition to his reliable three-point shooting, O’Neale was largely responsible for defending the opposing team’s best offensive player regardless of position.

Though better known for his defensive reputation, the Baylor product ranks fourth all-time for the Jazz in both 2-point field goal percentage (.552) and effective field goal percentage (.564).

In 2022, the Jazz traded O’Neale to the Brooklyn Nets for a future first round draft pick.

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops