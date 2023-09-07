On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #33 Royce O’Neale

Sep 7, 2023, 11:35 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 33 is forward Royce O’Neale.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Royce O’Neale’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 33 – Royce O’Neale

After spending two seasons overseas to begin his professional basketball career, O’Neale signed with the Jazz as a free agent in 2017.

The scrappy forward quickly worked his way into former Jazz head coach Quin Snyder’s rotation as a rookie before taking over starting duties in 2019.

O’Neale became a key starter for the Jazz over his final three seasons in Utah averaging 6.9 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 38 percent from the three-point line.


In addition to his reliable three-point shooting, O’Neale was largely responsible for defending the opposing team’s best offensive player regardless of position.

Though better known for his defensive reputation, the Baylor product ranks fourth all-time for the Jazz in both 2-point field goal percentage (.552) and effective field goal percentage (.564).

In 2022, the Jazz traded O’Neale to the Brooklyn Nets for a future first round draft pick.

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

What If Struggles Continue For BYU QB Kedon Slovis?

Important week for QB Kedon Slovis heading into the Southern Utah game.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU TE Matt Bushman To Suit Up For Kansas City Chiefs Season Opener

Former BYU Cougar and Kansas City tight end Matt Bushman was elevated from the practice squad and will suit up for the Chiefs season opener.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Previewing Idaho State Bengals Versus Utah State Aggies

USU will be looking for their first win of the season on Saturday at Maverik Stadium against the Bengals of Idaho State.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 5

Week five streaming schedule for the 2023 high school football season on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Men’s Basketball Releases 2023-24 Schedule

LOGAN, Utah –  Utah State will open the Danny Sprinkle era when they host MSU Billings in an exhibition on November 3. Utah State announced their 2023-24 schedule on Thursday, September 7. RELATED: Danny Sprinkle Calls Utah State ‘Perfect Fit’ For Him To Leave Montana State 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟒 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄! 📆➡️ https://t.co/3eW98HwOPy Fans that have […]

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Week 5 High School Football Predictions

Week 5 of the high school football season is nearly here and we get ready for the jam-packed Friday with KSL Sports Rewind's picks.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #33 Royce O’Neale