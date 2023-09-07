Utah State Men’s Basketball Releases 2023-24 Schedule
Sep 7, 2023, 11:57 AM
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State will open the Danny Sprinkle era when they host MSU Billings in an exhibition on November 3.
Utah State announced their 2023-24 schedule on Thursday, September 7.
The Aggies open the season with an exhibition game against Division II Montana State University Billings. Sprinkle’s USU team will lace it up for real just three nights later when they welcome South Dakota Mines into the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Monday, November 6.
USU is set to play in the Cayman Islands Classic November 19-21 as part of its non-conference schedule. Utah State will play 12 non-conference games including rematches from the 2022 season at Bradley (Nov. 11) and hosting San Diego (Dec. 6). San Francisco will travel to face the Aggies at the Delta Center on Saturday, December 16.
Utah State begins Mountain West play at Air Force on Tuesday, January 2. The regular season concludes with New Mexico traveling to the Spectrum on March 9. The 2024 Mountain West Basketball Championships will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV March 10-16.
2023-24 Utah State Men’s Basketball Schedule
November
Friday, Nov. 3 vs. Montana State University Billings (Exhibition)
Monday, Nov. 6 vs. South Dakota Mines
Saturday, Nov. 11 @ Bradley
Tuesday, Nov. 14 vs. Southern Utah
Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. Marshall (Cayman Islands Classic)
Monday, Nov. 20 vs. TBA (Cayman Islands Classic)
Tuesday, Nov. 21 vs. TBA (Cayman Islands Classic)
Tuesday, Nov. 28 @ Saint Louis
December
Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. UC Irvine
Wednesday, Dec. 6 vs. San Diego
Wednesday, December 13 @ Santa Clara
Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. San Francisco
Friday, Dec. 22 vs. East Tennessee State
January
Tuesday, Jan. 2 @ Air Force
Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. Colorado State
Tuesday, Jan. 9 vs. Wyoming
Saturday, Jan. 13 @ UNLV
Tuesday, Jan. 16 @ New Mexico
Saturday, Jan 20 vs. Fresno State
Saturday, Jan. 27 @ Boise State
Tuesday, Jan. 30 vs. San Jose State
February
Saturday, Feb. 3 @ San Diego State
Tuesday, Feb. 6 vs. Nevada
Saturday, Feb. 10 vs. Boise State
Tuesday, Feb. 13 @ Wyoming
Saturday, Feb. 17 @ Colorado State
Tuesday, Feb. 20 vs. San Diego State
Tuesday, Feb. 27 @ Fresno State
March
Saturday, March 2 vs. Air Force
Tuesday, March 5 @ San Jose State
Saturday, March 9 vs. New Mexico
Danny Sprinkle Era Begins
Born October 12, 1976, the 46-year-old Sprinkle played his prep basketball at Helena High School in Montana. He played his college basketball at Montana State in nearby Bozeman.
In his first year with the Bobcats, Sprinkle was named Big Sky Freshman of the Year in 1996. He went on to earn Big Sky All-Conference honors in 1997, finishing as the school’s seventh all-time leading scorer with 1,497 points. Upon graduation, Sprinkle held the career (263) and season three-point (88) records at Montana State.
Utah State and Danny Sprinkle have agreed to terms, making Sprinkle the next Head Basketball Coach at USU.
At Montana State, Sprinkle lead the Bobcats to back to back Big Sky Tourney titles with trips to the NCAA Tourney and compiled a 52-18 record over the past two seasons
— Scott Garrard (@ScottyGZone) April 7, 2023
Sprinkle began his coaching career in 2000 with Cal State Northridge in the Big West. He spent six seasons with the Matadors before returning to Montana State as an assistant under Brad Huse from 2006-2008.
In 2019, Sprinkle returned to his Alma Mater, accepting the head coaching job at Montana State. Sprinkle’s first game as Head Coach came in the Spectrum against Utah State.
The Bobcats won the Big Sky regular season championship under Sprinkle in 2022 with a 27-8 record. They advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2022 and 2023 by winning the Big Sky tournament championship each year.
Sprinkle was named Big Sky Coach of the Year in 2022.
