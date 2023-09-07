On The Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Men's Basketball Releases 2023-24 Schedule

Sep 7, 2023, 11:57 AM

LOGAN, Utah –  Utah State will open the Danny Sprinkle era when they host MSU Billings in an exhibition on November 3.

Utah State announced their 2023-24 schedule on Thursday, September 7.

RELATED: Danny Sprinkle Calls Utah State ‘Perfect Fit’ For Him To Leave Montana State

The Aggies open the season with an exhibition game against Division II Montana State University Billings. Sprinkle’s USU team will lace it up for real just three nights later when they welcome South Dakota Mines into the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Monday, November 6.

USU is set to play in the Cayman Islands Classic November 19-21 as part of its non-conference schedule. Utah State will play 12 non-conference games including rematches from the 2022 season at Bradley (Nov. 11) and hosting  San Diego (Dec. 6). San Francisco will travel to face the Aggies at the Delta Center on Saturday, December 16.

Utah State begins Mountain West play at Air Force on Tuesday, January 2. The regular season concludes with New Mexico traveling to the Spectrum on March 9. The 2024 Mountain West Basketball Championships will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV March 10-16.

RELATED: Danny Sprinkle Introduced As Man To Execute Utah State Hoops Vision

2023-24 Utah State Men’s Basketball Schedule

November

Friday, Nov. 3 vs. Montana State University Billings (Exhibition)

Monday, Nov. 6 vs. South Dakota Mines

Saturday, Nov. 11 @ Bradley

Tuesday, Nov. 14 vs. Southern Utah

Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. Marshall (Cayman Islands Classic)

Monday, Nov. 20 vs. TBA (Cayman Islands Classic)

Tuesday, Nov. 21 vs. TBA (Cayman Islands Classic)

Tuesday, Nov. 28 @ Saint Louis

December

Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. UC Irvine

Wednesday, Dec. 6 vs. San Diego

Wednesday, December 13 @ Santa Clara

Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. San Francisco

Friday, Dec. 22 vs. East Tennessee State

January

Tuesday, Jan. 2 @ Air Force

Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. Colorado State

Tuesday, Jan. 9 vs. Wyoming

Saturday, Jan. 13 @ UNLV

Tuesday, Jan. 16 @ New Mexico

Saturday, Jan 20 vs. Fresno State

Saturday, Jan. 27 @ Boise State

Tuesday, Jan. 30 vs. San Jose State

February

Saturday, Feb. 3 @ San Diego State

Tuesday, Feb. 6 vs. Nevada

Saturday, Feb. 10 vs. Boise State

Tuesday, Feb. 13 @ Wyoming

Saturday, Feb. 17 @ Colorado State

Tuesday, Feb. 20 vs. San Diego State

Tuesday, Feb. 27 @ Fresno State

March

Saturday, March 2 vs. Air Force

Tuesday, March 5 @ San Jose State

Saturday, March 9 vs. New Mexico

Danny Sprinkle Era Begins

Born October 12, 1976, the 46-year-old Sprinkle played his prep basketball at Helena High School in Montana. He played his college basketball at Montana State in nearby Bozeman.

In his first year with the Bobcats, Sprinkle was named Big Sky Freshman of the Year in 1996. He went on to earn Big Sky All-Conference honors in 1997, finishing as the school’s seventh all-time leading scorer with 1,497 points. Upon graduation, Sprinkle held the career (263) and season three-point (88) records at Montana State.

Sprinkle began his coaching career in 2000 with Cal State Northridge in the Big West. He spent six seasons with the Matadors before returning to Montana State as an assistant under Brad Huse from 2006-2008.

In 2019, Sprinkle returned to his Alma Mater, accepting the head coaching job at Montana State. Sprinkle’s first game as Head Coach came in the Spectrum against Utah State.

The Bobcats won the Big Sky regular season championship under Sprinkle in 2022 with a 27-8 record. They advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2022 and 2023 by winning the Big Sky tournament championship each year.

Sprinkle was named Big Sky Coach of the Year in 2022.

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State basketball games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Utah State Men’s Basketball Releases 2023-24 Schedule